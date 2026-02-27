or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Kaitlan Collins
OK LogoPolitics

Kaitlan Collins Shades Donald Trump's Allies for 'Showing Up' to Hillary Clinton's Deposition But Not to Jeffrey Epstein's Pal Les Wexner's

Composite photo of Kaitlan Collins, Hillary Clinton and Lauren Boebert
Source: mega; @laurenboebert/x

Hillary Clinton's deposition was on Thursday, February 26.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Journalist Kaitlan Collins was frustrated by what went down at Hillary Clinton's Thursday, February 26, deposition about Jeffrey Epstein — most notably, how several of Donald Trump's allies were present.

On The Source With Kaitlan Collins, the star brought up the photo of Lauren Boebert and "other Republicans who were going into question Clinton," which the U.S. Rep. posted before the hearing began.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Donald Trump's Allies

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kaitlan Collins noted that many of the people who attended Hillary Clinton's deposition were not present for Les Wexner's.
Source: mega

Kaitlan Collins noted that many of the people who attended Hillary Clinton's deposition were not present for Les Wexner's.

The CNN star pointed out Boebert's caption, which was, "Game on in Chappaqua! I'm here with my Oversight colleagues to depose Hillary Clinton under oath in the Epstein probe. After months of dodging subpoenas and facing contempt, no more excuses. It’s time for ANSWERS!"

Said Collins, "Though I should note, none of the lawmakers you saw there actually showed up to question other witnesses in this case, at times, including Epstein’s former billionaire ally Les Wexner, the former CEO of Victoria’s Secret, whose testimony we talked about here on The Source, last week."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Hillary Clinton's Deposition

Photo of Donald Trump was once friends with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Donald Trump was once friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

The White House correspondent also shaded Boebert for sharing a photo of Clinton as she testified, which she sent to Benny Johnson to post on social media.

The viral snap wound up causing the hearing to pause briefly, with Johnson claiming the former Secretary of State "stormed out" over the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kaitlan Collins

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of 'I'm here with my Oversight colleagues to depose Hillary Clinton under oath in the Epstein probe,' Lauren Boebert captioned her photo.
Source: @laurenboebert/x

'I'm here with my Oversight colleagues to depose Hillary Clinton under oath in the Epstein probe,' Lauren Boebert captioned her photo.

After the hearing concluded, Clinton spoke to the press about what went down.

The mom-of-one admitted things got "quite unusual" toward the end, "because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate."

Pizzagate was a false conspiracy claiming that coded language in emails to John Podesta — who worked on Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign — were about a secret child s-- trafficking ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Hillary Clinton said she did her 'very best to respond' to the committee's questions.
Source: abc news

Hillary Clinton said she did her 'very best to respond' to the committee's questions.

"I answered every one of their questions as fully as I could based on what I knew. I never met Jeffrey Epstein. Never had a connection or communication with him," the former first lady continued. "I knew Ghislaine Maxwell casually as an acquaintance. But whatever they asked me, I did my very best to respond."

Article continues below advertisement

What Will Bill Clinton Testify About?

Photo of Bill Clinton was pictured in several photos with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: department of justice

Bill Clinton was pictured in several photos with Jeffrey Epstein.

She was also asked about what she expects when her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will be asked about at his Friday, February 27, deposition.

"I think the chronology of the connection that he had with Epstein ended years, several years before anything about Epstein’s criminal activities came to light," she explained.

Unlike Hillary, Bill was known to have a relationship with the late pedophile, having been pictured several times in the Epstein files.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.