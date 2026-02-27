Kaitlan Collins Shades Donald Trump's Allies for 'Showing Up' to Hillary Clinton's Deposition But Not to Jeffrey Epstein's Pal Les Wexner's

Article continues below advertisement

Journalist Kaitlan Collins was frustrated by what went down at Hillary Clinton's Thursday, February 26, deposition about Jeffrey Epstein — most notably, how several of Donald Trump's allies were present. On The Source With Kaitlan Collins, the star brought up the photo of Lauren Boebert and "other Republicans who were going into question Clinton," which the U.S. Rep. posted before the hearing began.

Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Donald Trump's Allies

Source: mega Kaitlan Collins noted that many of the people who attended Hillary Clinton's deposition were not present for Les Wexner's.

The CNN star pointed out Boebert's caption, which was, "Game on in Chappaqua! I'm here with my Oversight colleagues to depose Hillary Clinton under oath in the Epstein probe. After months of dodging subpoenas and facing contempt, no more excuses. It’s time for ANSWERS!" Said Collins, "Though I should note, none of the lawmakers you saw there actually showed up to question other witnesses in this case, at times, including Epstein’s former billionaire ally Les Wexner, the former CEO of Victoria’s Secret, whose testimony we talked about here on The Source, last week."

Inside Hillary Clinton's Deposition

Source: mega Donald Trump was once friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

The White House correspondent also shaded Boebert for sharing a photo of Clinton as she testified, which she sent to Benny Johnson to post on social media. The viral snap wound up causing the hearing to pause briefly, with Johnson claiming the former Secretary of State "stormed out" over the situation.

Source: @laurenboebert/x 'I'm here with my Oversight colleagues to depose Hillary Clinton under oath in the Epstein probe,' Lauren Boebert captioned her photo.

After the hearing concluded, Clinton spoke to the press about what went down. The mom-of-one admitted things got "quite unusual" toward the end, "because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate." Pizzagate was a false conspiracy claiming that coded language in emails to John Podesta — who worked on Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign — were about a secret child s-- trafficking ring.

Source: abc news Hillary Clinton said she did her 'very best to respond' to the committee's questions.

"I answered every one of their questions as fully as I could based on what I knew. I never met Jeffrey Epstein. Never had a connection or communication with him," the former first lady continued. "I knew Ghislaine Maxwell casually as an acquaintance. But whatever they asked me, I did my very best to respond."

What Will Bill Clinton Testify About?

Source: department of justice Bill Clinton was pictured in several photos with Jeffrey Epstein.