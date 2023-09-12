COVID Drama: Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Criticism She Wore a Mask Indoors While Battling Illness
After a video of Whoopi Goldberg wearing a mask in her room alone went viral, the TV star cleared the air about what really happened.
“You were home, you were stuck in bed or in your room. As you said, you were sentenced to your room. What were you doing? You’re watching stuff. Are you listening to stuff?” Brian Teta, who is the executive producer for "The View: Behind the Table" podcast asked the actress, 67.
“No, I was trying to feel better. It wasn’t comfortable. It really was not comfortable,” Goldberg, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, clarified of the viral video.
Teta then said people thought she might have had someone else in the room with her, which is why she was wearing the face mask in the first place.
“I don’t know why you think you have the info. You don’t know anything about my house. If there are people and I’m sick and I can’t control how to do this stuff, he comes in, he’s my assistant. He comes in. You will have noticed he had on two masks and gloves. Because he is very paranoid about getting Covid,” Goldberg said about the mystery person.
“Relax, y’all, you don’t know what I’m doing unless I tell you,” she added.
The New York native then shared that she's not seeing someone despite the hearsay.
“It’s no mystery. If I was getting any, you would know because I would tell you ‘I’m getting some.’ Right now. I’m not interested because I just got over Covid and it’s too d--- hot,” she quipped.
As OK! previously reported, Goldberg was absent from The View after she contracted the disease yet again.
"I just have COVID," the Sister Act star said at the time.
"I'm really thrilled to see the beautiful new desk, I'm really thrilled to see all the beautiful women; you girls look great," she continued in the video clip. "And I can't wait to get back and hang out, but until then it's me and my mask. I just wanted to say hi and let everybody know I'll be there as soon as I can."