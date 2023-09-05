Where's Whoopi Goldberg? TV Star Absent From The View's Season Premiere

"We're back. Thank you, this is the premiere show of our 27th year on the air. I was here for all of it, except for two, when they canned me. When they sacked my behind," Joy Behar — who filled in as the head of the panel — said.

"As you can see, Whoopi is not here, she has COVID. Yes, it's back, it's back, but she's on the mend, she's on the tail end, and she'll probably be back this week. But, sorry she's not here for those of you that were looking forward to seeing her," the comedian explained of the Ghost actress contracting the illness once again.

Goldberg was also sidelined from the chat series in November 2022 due to contracting the infamous virus.