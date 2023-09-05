OK Magazine
Where's Whoopi Goldberg? TV Star Absent From The View's Season Premiere

Sep. 5 2023

Whoopi Goldberg was M.I.A. for the Seaosn 27 launch of The View.

On Tuesday, September 5, the ladies of the hit morning talk show took to the Hot Topics table to kick off a new year of political debates. However, the Oscar winner and longtime moderator was missing from her coveted spot.

whoopi goldberg the view absence pp
Source: ABC

Whoopi Goldberg was out for the first day of Season 27 of 'The View.'

"We're back. Thank you, this is the premiere show of our 27th year on the air. I was here for all of it, except for two, when they canned me. When they sacked my behind," Joy Behar — who filled in as the head of the panel — said.

"As you can see, Whoopi is not here, she has COVID. Yes, it's back, it's back, but she's on the mend, she's on the tail end, and she'll probably be back this week. But, sorry she's not here for those of you that were looking forward to seeing her," the comedian explained of the Ghost actress contracting the illness once again.

Goldberg was also sidelined from the chat series in November 2022 due to contracting the infamous virus.

the view cast abc
Source: ABC

Whoopi Goldberg is currently on the mend after contracting COVID once again.

However, this wasn't the first time over the past few months that fans have worried about the 67-year-old's whereabouts in relation to The View. As OK! previously reported, viewers panicked when Goldberg seemed absent from the majority of Season 27 promotional campaigns, perhaps signaling that this could be her last year at the helm of the show.

MORE ON:
Whoopi Goldberg
whoopi goldberg mega
Source: mega

Fans were worried after Whoopi Goldberg did not appear in very much of the Season 27 promos.

In one of the ads, all of the cohosts — except for Goldberg — gave their takes on why the latest installment of the politically driven show will be its best. While leaving fans in anticipation, the Sister Act star finally popped out and teased, "I'm right here. We'll see everybody next season!"

Source: OK!

"Don't scare me like that Ms. Whoopi 😳," one admirer penned on social media, while another added, "I got scared for a moment cause i didn't see Whoopi. She is a must on The View. Love you Whoopi❤️."

