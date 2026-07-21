Whoopi Goldberg Makes Anne Hathaway Cry During Sweet 'The View' Moment: 'You Have Just Blossomed'

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Whoopi Goldberg left Anne Hathaway in tears during a heartfelt moment on The View. The longtime host welcomed Hathaway, Matt Damon, and director Christopher Nolan to the Monday, July 20, episode to promote their film The Odyssey. During the interview, Goldberg paused the conversation to address Hathaway personally. "Anne Hathaway, it’s been wonderful watching you," Goldberg said. "It’s been wonderful watching you grow up. And you have just blossomed, turned into this fabulous actress. Girl!" The heartfelt praise caught Hathaway off guard. She briefly covered her face and tried to hold back tears. Hathaway replied, "No, don’t." Goldberg answered, "Yes, you need to know!"

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Source: @THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Anne Hathaway said Whoopi Goldberg's emotional words left her in tears during their moment on 'The View.'

Hathaway, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, said the heartfelt moment would have left her emotional either way. "Well, it’s something you need to know and remember," Goldberg added. "I would be crying if I wasn't pregnant right now. But it's double," Hathaway responded. "I don’t even know what to say, thank you. You know how I feel about you."

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Anne Hathaway Recently Had Another Emotional TV Appearance

Source: @TODAY/YOUTUBE Anne Hathaway fought back tears after receiving a hand-knit baby gift inspired by 'The Odyssey.'

The emotional moment on The View came just days after Hathaway fought back tears during a July 16 appearance on The Today Show. While promoting The Odyssey, the actress, who was alongside Tom Holland, received a baby-themed basket inspired by the film. The thoughtful gift included a hand-knit Trojan outfit for her baby. While looking at it, Hathaway became emotional and said, "This is so cute." She added, "Who is talented enough to make all of this? This is appropriately epic. Thank you so much. This is amazing."

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Source: @THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Anne Hathaway became emotional after Whoopi Goldberg reflected on the actress' years in Hollywood.

Hathaway has also been candid about her pregnancy journey. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she opened up about expecting and reflected on the surprise news. The 43-year-old told Meyers, "Oh, my gosh. It’s amazing. It’s amazing. I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked." "We were so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater," she continued.

Whoopi Goldberg Showed Her Appreciation for 'The Odyssey' Cast on 'The View'

Source: @THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan received heartfelt praise during their appearance on 'The View.'