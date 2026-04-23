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Whoopi Goldberg Rolls Her Eyes and Looks Annoyed After Sara Haines Nudges Her on 'The View': Watch

Composite photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines were seen lightly slapping each other mid-episode.

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April 23 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines had an odd interaction during the Thursday, April 23, episode of The View.

The moment came when Haines appeared to be hyping up the actress as Justin Theroux recalled a moment working with The Devil Wears Prada 2 costar Meryl Streep.

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Sara Haines Nudges Whoopi Goldberg

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines got into a nudging match on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines got into a nudging match on 'The View.'

"She's an icon, she's whatever, but you get to work and she's just like every other actor who does incredible work," Theroux explained of Streep.

Haines seemed to want to also showcase Goldberg as an "icon," as she playfully jabbed her co-host, to which the EGOT winner exclaimed, "Ow!"

The Ghost star then hit Haines back, resulting in the latter nudging Goldberg once more.

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'Why Is Everyone Hitting Each Other?'

Source: @theview/x

The EGOT winner looked annoyed with her costar after exchanging several jabs.

"I was just saying, you too," Haines explained to Goldberg, as the two exchanged a few more jabs.

"Why is everyone hitting each other?" Theroux asked in confusion, then going on to tap Running Point costar Kate Hudson and Sunny Hostin.

Goldberg reacted by shaking her head and rolling her eyes, looking a bit annoyed at the situation.

"Just a normal person," Theroux said, to which the Oscar winner replied, "ish."

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Photo of Sara Haines was trying to point out that Whoopi Goldberg is also an 'icon.'
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines was trying to point out that Whoopi Goldberg is also an 'icon.'

Goldberg is known for never hiding her true feelings on live TV.

On the April 15 episode of the series, the mother-of-one urged Hostin to "calm down" after the latter clashed with some of her costars over Marjorie Taylor Greene.

While Joy Behar said she was glad Greene has since turned on Donald Trump, Hostin still wants to "reject" MTG.

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Photo of Justin Theroux called out the women mid-episode.
Source: @theview/x

Justin Theroux called out the women mid-episode.

"Why are you so welcoming, Joy?" the former prosecutor questioned.

"I don't hold grudges. If they want to come over to my side, I'm taking them," Behar declared. "Because she speaks to the MAGA base and she has a way of getting through to them."

"Correct, but in terms of welcoming her with open arms like Joy wants to do and give a big bear hug..." Hostin continued, with Behar joking, "I'm not going on vacation with her!"

"I'm not going to do that. I just think that if you voted for Donald Trump three times, when you voted for him this last election when we told you what was gong to happen... This country is on fire. We are in trouble," Hostin declared.

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Whoopi Goldberg Tells Sunny Hostin to 'Stop!'

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg is never afraid to speak her mind on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg is never afraid to speak her mind on 'The View.'

Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to say she understood both perspectives but was on Behar's side.

"You want to give Marjorie Taylor Greene a big bear hug?" Hostin questioned.

Hostin wouldn't let up on her stance, prompting Goldberg to say, "Let her tell you what she wants to do. Stop! Calm down!"

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