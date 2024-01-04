Whoopi Goldberg Warns Trolls to Be 'Very Careful' After Her Name Is Added to 'Fake' Jeffrey Epstein List
Don't mess with Whoopi Goldberg.
During the Thursday, January 4, episode of The View, the longtime panelist clapped back after her name was added to a "fake" list of people claimed to have been associated with Jeffrey Epstein.
"They said I was on the island and I’m, like, I don’t go anywhere," Goldberg insisted during the talk show, referencing the late disgraced pedophile's private island.
"I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody, but apparently there are a lot of these kind of sites that are … satire sites. But people don’t realize that they can be harmful," she continued, seemingly bothered by the fact her name was now falsely associated with Epstein's s-- trafficking crimes.
After the incorrect list gained social media attention, a note was shard by X (formerly named Twitter) moderators, confirming: "This is a fake list. The real Epstein flight logs have not yet been made public."
"A long list of people associated with the late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein is expected to be made public in the coming days," the message continued regarding the unsealed court documents that were unveiled on Wednesday, January 3.
Goldberg advised viewers not to "believe" anything they read or see about her unless she tells them herself.
"You’ll know if I’m doing something. I have nothing to hide. … It’s so insane and you know I don’t go anywhere," the 68-year-old reiterated.
The Color Purple actress then recalled numerous other instances where she'd been intertwined with fake news reports — including the time she was accused of getting kicked out of both Gordon Ramsey and Guy Fieri's restaurants, told to leave the set of Bill Maher's show and said to have fought with Oprah Winfrey during her guest appearance on The View.
"I mean it’s insane, it goes on and on and on," Goldberg admitted of the fabricated stories before sending a warning to anyone who posts "all kinds of garbage," telling them to be "very careful."
"Once someone is cleared of your insanity, they’re going to call their lawyer on you," she concluded.
While Goldberg has yet to be named in the real unsealed court documents, several other Hollywood stars landed themselves in headlines after their names were called out in a 2016 disposition of Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg, which had remained confidential for years until it was made public on Wednesday.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Cate Blanchett, Bruce Willis and Michael Jackson were among A-listers named in the newly revealed court filings — though this does not indicate they have done any wrongdoing nor does it mean they were involved in Epstein's crimes.