Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Claims He Knows Information About The Clintons and Donald Trump That Would've 'Canceled' 2016 Election
Mark Epstein, the younger brother of the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, claimed his brother possessed information on Donald Trump and the Clintons that could have potentially upended the 2016 presidential election if made public.
Speaking to outlets, Mark revealed his brother had said, "'If I said what I know about both candidates, they'd have to cancel the election.' That's what Jeffrey told me in 2016," referring to the showdown between Donald and Hillary Clinton.
Despite his claims, Mark declined to disclose further details, stating his brother never specifically revealed the nature of the information he possessed about the presidential hopefuls. However, it is known that both candidates had some form of connection to his late brother.
Donald, for instance, flew on Jeffrey's private jet seven times in the '90s, traveling between Palm Beach, Florida, and New York, and was even accompanied by family members on two occasions. While Hillary did not personally consort with the convicted pedophile, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had established a friendship with him dating back to at least 1993 during Bill's first term in the White House.
Bill had visited Jeffrey on numerous occasions, even going as far as traveling on his private jet to various destinations worldwide. Mark highlighted that his brother’s association with Bill drew public attention.
"Well, when Jeff first took Clinton and I think it was Chris Tucker and some other people to Africa — which was a mistake my brother made by doing that because prior to that he was under the radar; nobody was looking at him," he said. "But when he flew Clinton there, it was like, 'Who's this guy flying Clinton?'"
Mark also mentioned Jeffrey's private jet later gained notoriety as the "Lolita Express" due to his alleged use of it for trafficking underage girls between his properties.
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey's co-conspirator who is currently jailed in Florida, reportedly claimed they possessed videotapes showing Donald and Bill in compromising situations with women. However, no such tapes have ever surfaced.
While Bill is expected to be mentioned multiple times in court documents related to Epstein to be released today, no allegations of illegal activity against him are anticipated.
Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein accuser, alleged she met the former president on Jeffrey's private Caribbean Island, but available flight records support his denial of ever visiting the island.
As the court documents are set to expose at least 170 people associated with Epstein, including both known and unknown individuals, it remains uncertain whether Donald's name will be implicated. However, his past interactions with the convicted pedophile, as evidenced by photographs, indicate a possible connection.
These documents are the result of a ruling by Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska to release the files.