Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Claims He Knows Information About The Clintons and Donald Trump That Would've 'Canceled' 2016 Election

Speaking to outlets, Mark revealed his brother had said, "'If I said what I know about both candidates, they'd have to cancel the election.' That's what Jeffrey told me in 2016," referring to the showdown between Donald and Hillary Clinton.

Despite his claims, Mark declined to disclose further details, stating his brother never specifically revealed the nature of the information he possessed about the presidential hopefuls. However, it is known that both candidates had some form of connection to his late brother.

Donald, for instance, flew on Jeffrey's private jet seven times in the '90s, traveling between Palm Beach, Florida, and New York, and was even accompanied by family members on two occasions. While Hillary did not personally consort with the convicted pedophile, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had established a friendship with him dating back to at least 1993 during Bill's first term in the White House.