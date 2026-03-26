Whoopi Goldberg Disses 'Needy' Donald Trump as the 'Most Snowflakiest President I've Ever Seen' After He's Given Inaugural 'America First Award'

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Whoopi Goldberg couldn't help but laugh at Donald Trump receiving the inaugural "America First Award." The actress and her costars on The View discussed the honor, which was presented to the POTUS at the National Republican Congressional Committee, on the Thursday, March 26, episode of the talk show.

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'Why Do You Need an Award?'

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg made fun of 'needy' Donald Trump on 'The View.'

"We're cringing, we're cringing," Joy Behar said after the series played a clip from the ceremony. "I don't want to be a conspiracy theorist, but I find it interesting that this award was created at the same time the news broke that Bill Maher is receiving this year's Mark Twain Prize..." Goldberg pointed out. "Now, the White House said that it was 'fake news' that he was getting the prize, but he is getting the prize at the Kennedy Center, which you know who [Trump] slapped his name in front of a few months ago."

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Source: mega Donald Trump is the first president to receive the America First Award.

The EGOT winner laughed and shook her head in disbelief before continuing, declaring, "I've never seen someone who's so needy. This is the most snowflakiest president I've ever seen." "I mean, you need an award? You're the head of the country — why do you need an award?" she questioned. "What the h---?!"

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Sara Haines Pokes Fun at Mike Johnson

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MIKE JOHNSON MOCKED BY CRITICS OVER TRUMP AWARD: After the White House slammed it as "fake news," the Trump Kennedy Center announced Bill Maher will receive this year's Mark Twain prize — 'The View' and Abby Huntsman question if the GOP is giving Trump a consolation prize. pic.twitter.com/oW1eEjtz6N — The View (@TheView) March 26, 2026 Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg labeled Donald Trump 'the most snowflakiest president I've ever seen.'

Co-host Sara Haines chuckled over the way Speaker of the House Mike Johnson introduced the honor and imitated his mannerisms at the podium. "Watching him award it felt like he was reading a script someone wrote for him," she said. "He was like, 'It's called the uh America First because that's such a fitting name for the…' I thought, read it like you wrote it! Just do it!"

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Source: @theview/x Sara Haines poked fun at Mike Johnson's introductory speech.

Guest co-host Abby Huntsman felt the new award fits perfectly under the category of "signs you're a narcissist." Behar chimed in to joke, "Well, I have an award for Trump: the Pinocchio award," prompting Goldberg to crack up.

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Bill Maher Reacts to Mark Twain Prize Announcement

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar joked Donald Trump deserved 'the Pinocchio award.'