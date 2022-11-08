Whoopi Goldberg Quits Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover: 'It's So Messy'

"I'm getting off today because I just feel like ... it's so messy," she shared with her cohosts and audience. "I'm tired of having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked and now they're back on. I'm just gonna get out and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back. But as of tonight, I'm done."

The star actually pulled the plug on her profile in the middle of the day, as fans will be met with a message that reads "this account doesn't exist" if they try to click on her page.