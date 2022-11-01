'The View' Cohosts & Audience Lose It Over Whoopi Goldberg's Shocking NSFW Remarks

Aside from the ladies' rather naughty segment last week, Joy Behar shocked fans with her own NSFW comments earlier this month when she jokingly claimed she had "sex with a few ghosts" but never got pregnant.

In response to her bizarre comment, Goldberg responded, “I’m just gonna let that ride. I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride."

GHOST SEX & BRA STRAPS: THE STRANGEST CONFESSIONS 'THE VIEW' COHOST JOY BEHAR HAS EVER MADE ON AIR

The ladies' comical conversation stemmed from a discussion about a woman who claimed to have "sexual ghosts" in her home. Behar's remark was then brought up again in a later episode, in which she doubled down on her claims.