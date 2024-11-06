Whoopi Goldberg Refuses to Say Donald Trump's Name 1 Day After He Wins 2024 Election: 'What Happened Last Night?'

Meanwhile, Hostin said she is "profoundly disturbed" about the results.

“If you look at The New York Times this morning, the headline was ‘America Makes a Perilous Choice.’ I think in 2016 we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump administration. We know now. We know now he will have almost unfettered power. I worry not about myself actually. I don’t worry about my station in life. I worry about the working class. I worry about my mother, a retired teacher. I worry about our elderly and their social security and medicare. I worry about my children’s future, especially my daughter who has less rights than I had," she explained on the Wednesday, November 6, episode.

“As a woman of color, I was so hopeful that a mixed race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country,” she added of backing Kamala Harris. “It had nothing to do with policy. This was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country.”