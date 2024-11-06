or
Whoopi Goldberg Refuses to Say Donald Trump's Name 1 Day After He Wins 2024 Election: 'What Happened Last Night?'

Whoopi Goldberg refused to say Donald Trump's name after the 2024 election.

Nov. 6 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

The View hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin — are still coming to terms with Donald Trump winning the 2024 election.

“So what happened last night?” Goldberg asked her co-hosts while refusing to say his name out loud. “He’s the president. I’m still not going to say his name. That’s not going to change.”

Meanwhile, Hostin said she is "profoundly disturbed" about the results.

“If you look at The New York Times this morning, the headline was ‘America Makes a Perilous Choice.’ I think in 2016 we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump administration. We know now. We know now he will have almost unfettered power. I worry not about myself actually. I don’t worry about my station in life. I worry about the working class. I worry about my mother, a retired teacher. I worry about our elderly and their social security and medicare. I worry about my children’s future, especially my daughter who has less rights than I had," she explained on the Wednesday, November 6, episode.

“As a woman of color, I was so hopeful that a mixed race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country,” she added of backing Kamala Harris. “It had nothing to do with policy. This was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country.”

Joy Behar, who is a frequent critic of Trump, said she "disagrees with the decision Americans made" but feels "hopeful" knowing "we have a democratic system in this country."

"We should value it. We should love it. We should protest if the situation arises that we need to protest, which I’m sure it will. I’ve been there this before with [Richard] Nixon. We have a country and we can keep it," she continued.

Navarro said she has "no regrets" about trying to elect the first Black, Asian woman president and she stated it's OK to "be sad today."

Haines added: “Let’s continue to fight for the people we care about. I still feel optimistic because I am arm in arm with people who agree with me.”

Harris has yet to concede defeat, but Trump already spoke out early Wednesday morning in Florida.

"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," he stated.

"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," he added.

