'Incredibly Dangerous': Karine Jean-Pierre Scolds Correspondent Who Implied White House Is Sparking Violence by Calling Donald Trump a 'Threat'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre butted heads once again with Fox News' Peter Doocy at the Tuesday, September 17, press briefing.
Their back and forth started as Doocy vocalized his issue with Jean-Pierre and others referring to Donald Trump as a "threat," asking, "How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president and the vice president and you pick a different word to describe Trump other than ‘threat’?"
Jean-Pierre noted that Joe Biden and his administration have repeatedly denounced violence in politics, and stated, "the question that you’re asking, it is also incredibly dangerous in the way that you’re asking it."
"Because the American people are watching, and to say that [about] an administration that has consistently condemned political violence, from an administration where the president called the former president and was thankful, grateful that he was okay, from an administration who has called out January 6, called out the attack on Paul Pelosi, called out and said we need to lower the temperature after the Butler incident, and now for you to make that kind of comment in your question — because your question involved a comment and a statement — and that is also incredibly dangerous," she told the journalist.
Jean-Pierre explained that labeling Trump as a "threat" stemmed from his actions on January 6.
"You had more than 2,000 people who were told to go to the Capitol. It was one of the darkest days of our democracy," she shared. "And they were there because the former president told them to go there. If that's not a threat in our democracy..."
"But to your point, there are mentally unstable people who are attempting to kill political candidates, attempting to kill Donald Trump and they are still hearing this White House refer to him as a 'threat,'" the correspondent said as she tried to reply. "Is there no concern that people are taking that literally?"
"We’re using examples. We’re not just saying that just to say it. January 6, Peter, January 6 — wait," Jean-Pierre asked again before Doocy could jump back in.
"That is a fact, what was reported, what happened on that day by some of your colleagues," she stated. "I mean, and we have at the same time denounced political violence over and over, denounced political rhetoric over and over and over again."
"We also have to be careful in how you’re asking me these questions," she told Doocy. "People are watching and it is what you are saying about us raising political violent rhetoric, however, you just formulated it ... this is an administration that has denounced and condemned any type of political rhetoric or violence."
As OK! reported, after Trump was shot at during his rally in Butler, Penn., a man named Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested on Sunday, September 17, after he brought a rifle to the ex-president's Florida golf course with the intention to kill him.