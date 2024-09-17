'Incredibly Dangerous': Karine Jean-Pierre Scolds Correspondent Who Implied White House Is Sparking Violence by Calling Donald Trump a 'Threat'

Jean-Pierre noted that Joe Biden and his administration have repeatedly denounced violence in politics, and stated, "the question that you’re asking, it is also incredibly dangerous in the way that you’re asking it."

"Because the American people are watching, and to say that [about] an administration that has consistently condemned political violence, from an administration where the president called the former president and was thankful, grateful that he was okay, from an administration who has called out January 6, called out the attack on Paul Pelosi, called out and said we need to lower the temperature after the Butler incident, and now for you to make that kind of comment in your question — because your question involved a comment and a statement — and that is also incredibly dangerous," she told the journalist.