'The View' Gets Heated! Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin During Intense Debate

Whoopi Goldberg was forced to intervene when Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin got into an argument during the Wednesday, November 20, episode of The View. Hostin claimed that wealthy families are the ones who benefit from school voucher tax credits, which caused Griffin to immediately share her viewpoint.

Source: ABC Whoopi Goldberg got annoyed at Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin on 'The View.'

“What happens with vouchers, the studies show very clearly, that they fund students that are already attending private schools, so people with money get those vouchers, use those vouchers to pay less for their private schools, and their kids go on to do well,” Hostin shared.

Source: ABC Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin had an argument.

“Where do you get the money for those vouchers? You pull the money from those poor schools,” Hostin continued. Farah tried to interrupt Hostin, but she was not successful. “Let me get in just to make it a conversation,” Farah said but Hostin didn't let her continue.

Source: ABC Whoopi Goldberg said: 'Nobody can figure out what's being said here right now.'

Griffin tried to butt in, saying she attended public school while Hostin went to private school. Hostin then shared some statistics to back up her claim, which is when Goldberg couldn't stand it and needed to interrupt.

“Nobody can figure out what’s being said here right now,” Goldberg shouted. Hostin said she wanted to finish her thought, but Goldberg replied: “No. There’s no last thing being said here right now.”

The actress then said they had to take a commercial break because “no one can hear what anyone’s saying.” "We'll be right back," Goldberg said to the camera.

Source: ABC Some people weighed in on social media about the tense situation.

People then took to social media to share their thoughts about the tense situation. “Joy, Whoopi and Sunny giving Alyssa the good ole Megan McCain special today 😂 #TheView,” one person wrote on X, referring to the former View star who left the show in 2021. “And Whoopi was NOT having it. I haven’t seen Whoopi this angry since Meghan was on the show #TheView,” a second person said, while a third added, "Alyssa didn’t like the facts that Sunny was saying #TheView." “Now that her guy has won the election Alyssa thinks she can bully now. Whoopi and Sunny will eat her for lunch,” a fourth said.

This week has been heated on The View, as the ladies previously discussed how they felt about Joe Scarborough visiting Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago so they can have a cordial relationship once he steps into the White House in 2025. "I don’t think this is opportunistic, but I think they recognize that 75 million people voted for this guy," Griffin said. "He will be in power, short of something like an impeachment, for the next four years."