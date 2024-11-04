Sunny Hostin Accuses Donald Trump of 'Sexually Assaulting' a Microphone After Ex-Prez Emulates Lewd Act at Rally
Sunny Hostin spoke out after Donald Trump seemed to mimic the act of oral s-- during one of his rallies on November 1 in Wisconsin.
During the Monday, November 4, episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-hosts if Trump's latest appearance would sway voters ahead of the 2024 election on November 5.
“I hadn’t seen that, so I don’t know why I’m surprised,” Goldberg said, while Ana Navarro added, “Can you imagine what the reaction would have been if it had been Kamala Harris who had done that to a microphone? The hypocrisy is endless.”
Goldberg then exclaimed, “Or anybody! Anybody! If anyone— I mean, who does that?!”
Hostin then chimed in, stating: "Nobody except for him."
“The Vice President spoke at a historically Black church and she also spoke to Arab Americans in Michigan, which is a battleground state,” she continued. “On the other side, you have Trump having a meltdown at a rally in Milwaukee, simulating a s-- act, basically, with a microphone. He declared that he shouldn’t have left the White House at the end of his term. I mean, I don’t think we should have let him into the White House, but there he was. You have the Vice President offering hope [and] unity, while Trump threatens the press, sexually assaults a microphone, and drove around in a garbage truck.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump confused many when he was seen stroking the microphone stand.
“Trump is now mimicking giving oral s-- to his microphone,” one person wrong alongside the footage, which went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“And this is what the GOP considers presidential?” one person pointed out, while another added, “Yikes! How is this real? WTF is wrong with him??”
“My god, he’s vulgar…and his MAGA supporters clap and laugh like trained seals…” a third user shared, as a fourth said, “I don’t think there’s any coming back from this. We are witnessing the closing act.”
However, Trump claimed he was having microphone issues.
“You’ve got to be kidding. Do you want to see me knock the h--- out of people backstage?” he said.
He later added: “I get so angry. I’m up here seething. I’m seething. I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic. I’m blowing out my left arm. Now I’m going to blow out my right arm and I’m blowing out my damn throat, too, because these stupid people.”