The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Joe Biden Needs to 'Secure the Capitol' in the Event Donald Trump Loses the 2024 Election
Will there be a January 6 2.0 if Donald Trump loses in November?
On the Wednesday, October 15, episode of The View, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin — who previously worked under Trump — warned that the ex-prez, 78, will not go down in November without a fight.
To begin the conversation, Joy Behar, 82, said, "We all saw it with our own eyes, even Mike Pence, who needs to come out stronger now, I think," referring to the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol in 2021.
"His life was on the line. They had a noose ready for him. How do these people that are still following him, follow him? I don't understand the mentality anymore," she added.
The conservative, who has since denounced Trump, noted how there "has been a total rewriting and white-washing" of the terrifying event.
"They completely changed their tune when Donald Trump showed that he's still got some power and still got some support because it was politically advantageous to them," she explained of many Republican politicians, who have continued to support Trump despite his continued claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Behar jumped in, calling those lawmakers "pathetic.”
Griffin asked her co-hosts, "If he loses, do you guys honestly think this time he'll take it like a man and just concede and move on? He's going to try to steal the election, and the Biden administration needs to be ready to secure the Capitol and state capitals."
Whoopi Goldberg then alleged Trump would “try to start some poo" if his rival Kamala Harris wins in November.
Sunny Hostin then shared what she thinks will happen after America casts their ballots.
"I'm very worried about the fact that I do believe that Kamala Harris will win the popular vote and also win the election, and I think he'll deny if she wins, and I think we need to be really, really vigilant the weeks after November 5, after the election," the lawyer expressed.
Griffin concluded by pointing out how Harris would not have the same reaction they predicted for Trump.
"By the way, if he wins, Kamala Harris will concede, and she will likely show up to his inauguration because that's what we do in America. We allow the peaceful transition of power," she stated.
As OK! previously reported, on another recent episode of The View, Griffin dissed Trump further after he called Goldberg "filthy dirty” during one of his recent rallies because she made negative remarks about him on the show.
"He’s always been triggered by women when they call him out," she said of Trump’s constant lashing out.
Goldberg replied: “This is what irritated him, not what's going on. Hurricanes, all kinds of stuff going on in our country, but we irritated him to the point where he had to admit he does watch the show, something we all knew. So when you hear people say, 'I don't watch that show,' they're lying!" she said, referencing Hurricane Milton, which recently hit Florida.