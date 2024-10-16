The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Joe Biden Needs to 'Secure the Capitol' in the Event Donald Trump Loses the 2024 Election

To begin the conversation, Joy Behar, 82, said, "We all saw it with our own eyes, even Mike Pence, who needs to come out stronger now, I think," referring to the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol in 2021.

"His life was on the line. They had a noose ready for him. How do these people that are still following him, follow him? I don't understand the mentality anymore," she added.