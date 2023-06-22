Whoopi Goldberg Throws Hardcore Shade at Jeanine Pirro During 'The View' Years After Cursing Her Out Backstage
Don't mess with Whoopi Goldberg — unless you want her to hold it against you for years to come!
During the Thursday, June 22, episode of The View, the famed panelist's arch-nemesis Jeanine Pirro was mentioned, causing Goldberg to mutter a stern remark.
While discussing Geraldo Rivera's exit from Fox News' series The Five, Sunny Hostin mentioned Pirro was on that show as well.
"I don't care," Goldberg honestly replied, seemingly wanting to continue on with The View's Hot Topics segment as she received a roar of laughter from the audience.
The ladies of The View didn't seem to care themselves about what Goldberg had to say, as they continued to discuss Rivera's exit from the Fox News program, which stars Pirro, as well as Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Jessica Tarlov.
"[Geraldo] has to sit there with Jeanine and the rest of them, it's hard to sit there with these people who are spewing lies every day," Joy Behar ranted during the live episode.
- Whoopi Goldberg 'Doesn't Want to Hear' About Hillary Clinton's Past Legal Drama Following Donald Trump's Indictment
- Whoopi Goldberg Says She Wants to Be the New 'Wheel of Fortune' Host After Pat Sajak Retires Next Season
- Whoopi Goldberg Posts Bizarre Rant About Her Favorite Video Game: 'These Are the Little Things That Irritate Me'
"They always say that they quit. I don't know anything about that. I said I quit [The View] years ago, when they fired me. No one's giving up these lucrative jobs so easily. You have to be fired. So, take it from me," continued Behar, who was let go from the show in 2013 before returning in 2015.
Tensions between Goldberg and Pirro began back in 2018, when the famed TV judge made an appearance on The View and accused The Color Purple actress of having on-air bias because of her strong opinion against former President Donald Trump.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The televised rift ended up continuing backstage, where Pirro stated: "She started cursing at me."
Goldberg didn't deny Pirro's claim, admitting she "said to her a few choice words I can not repeat."
One year after the brawl, Goldberg briefly discussed the matter during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
"I've not spoken to Jeanine. There's no reason to," Goldberg confessed. "If there's something that's intelligent that she has to bring to the show, I'm sure they will book her. I don't book the show, I work there. I get a very interesting paycheck."