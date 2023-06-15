Whoopi Goldberg 'Doesn't Want to Hear' About Hillary Clinton's Past Legal Drama Following Donald Trump's Indictment
Whoopi Goldberg has had enough!
During the Wednesday, June 14, taping of The View, the talk show moderator claimed she's tired of hearing Donald Trump supporters bring up Hillary Clinton's email scandal and the ongoing investigations into current President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents after Trump's recent 37-count indictment.
"I don't want to hear any more people talking about what Hillary did, I don't want to hear anymore talk about what other people have done," she declared earlier this week.
"Because none of them, not one of them, has said ‘no’ to any of the inquiries, no matter how poorly they were fashioned or questioned," she explained. "Nobody fought it."
"That's what I want. I don't want to hear, ‘Well, Hillary!’" Goldberg mocked. "I don't want to hear that anymore!"
She also said that she didn't want to hear the same comments about the classified documents discovered earlier this year at a former office used by Biden's camp during the Obama Administration.
"Biden was not the president, y'all! He was the vice president," she said, elaborating that then VP Biden wouldn't have been responsible for the declassifying of said confidential files — former President Barack Obama would have been in charge of that.
Goldberg stated Biden and Clinton's respective situations were entirely different than Trump's current legal drama, as the embattled 76-year-old allegedly attempted to cover up that he held onto certain documents, rather than fully cooperate with investigators.
"The man broke the law," she pointed out. "He's on tape!"
As OK! previously reported, transcripts released earlier this month revealed Trump discussing the fact that he had "secret" documents on United States defense plans.
"I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t that amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him," Trump said, allegedly referring to document in question. "This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this."
Trump confirmed on Thursday, June 8, that the "corrupt Biden Administration" informed him he would be facing charges.
He was arraigned on Tuesday, June 13.