Whoopi Goldberg Posts Bizarre Rant About Her Favorite Video Game: 'These Are the Little Things That Irritate Me'
Gamer girl! On Thursday, June 8, Whoopi Goldberg shared a bizarre rant about her frustration with the newest version of her favorite video game, Diablo IV.
The longtime The View host began her remarks prefacing that there are "a lot of terrible things in the world," and what she was about to talk about "isn’t on any scale like that."
"This is me kvetching about my favorite game, Diablo. Which has been taken off Apple. I use Apple computers, that's what I've always used to play Diablo," the 67-year-old said in her rare social media clip.
"And suddenly now, Diablo IV is not available to me on my Apple computer. And I already bought Diablo IV," she complained.
"Blizzard Entertainment, this is Whoopi," she said to the camera. "You know how much I love Diablo. I would like y'all to let those of us who use our Apples to play."
The EGOT winner urged the company to work out the compatibility issue so she and other Apple users could participate. She added when they "do the next launch," they should explain if it is not available on Macs.
The mother-of-one then claimed she was "so excited" to play and was "really pissed" to learn she can't on her current computer.
"Don't spend time telling me how stupid it is that I'm talking about it," she concluded. "These are the little things that irritate the he** out of me."
In response to the video, fans backed up the famous talk show host's annoyance with the company's decision.
"Miss Goldberg, I am so sorry and I love you. Sincerely, a Diablo IV quest designer," one user penned, while another said, "As a gamer this would make me frustrated!"
"Let Whoopi play her game!" a third person exclaimed, while a fourth assured Goldberg, "You stand your ground girl! Everyone is entitled to have a rant."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Others were shocked the actress was a fan of the franchise, with one person declaring, "Whoopi you just made my DAY! Hearing that one of my favorite people on this earth loves Diablo," and another noting, "Omg you play Diablo! Seriously?"