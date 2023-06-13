Whoopi Goldberg Says She Wants to Be the New 'Wheel of Fortune' Host After Pat Sajak Retires Next Season
Will Whoopi Goldberg be adding game show host to her lengthy resume?
Less than 24 hours after Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced the next season of the game show will be his last, the actress tossed her hat in the ring when it comes to finding his replacement.
Goldberg and her The View costars were discussing Sajak's news on the Tuesday, June 13, episode of their talk show when she declared, "I want that job! I think it'd be lots of fun."
Colleagues Joy Behar and Sara Haines quipped they would both take over letter turner Vanna White's position — though the latter hasn't commented on whether or not she's stepping down from the series alongside the father-of-two.
Sajak shared the big reveal via social media on the night of Monday, June 12.
"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he said. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."
White paid tribute to her longtime pal on Twitter, writing, "When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"
As OK! reported, Sajak's antics — such as making inappropriate remarks — in recent seasons of the iconic game show were rubbing fans and producers the wrong way.
"Network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act. Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior," source told an outlet last year. "Now now one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the show."
In a December 2022 interview, White admitted that she's not sure if the show would continue on if Sajak stepped down.
"That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it," she expressed of the idea. "I just visualize us just being there. I can't think beyond that. I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?"