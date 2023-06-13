Whoopi Goldberg Says She Wants to Be the New 'Wheel of Fortune' Host After Pat Sajak Retires Next Season

Sajak shared the big reveal via social media on the night of Monday, June 12.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he said. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

White paid tribute to her longtime pal on Twitter, writing, "When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"