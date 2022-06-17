Under Fire!Whoopi Goldberg Slammed By 'The View' Fans For 'Foul Language' On Air
Whoopi Goldberg is feeling the heat after coming under fire for her questionable behavior on air.
The television personality caused quite a stir after she said "a**" on the Tuesday, June 14, episode of The View while talking about parenting. "Sometimes you have to be an a** to be a parent," the 66-year-old reportedly declared on air.
"Whoopi and Sunny's [Hostin] foul language was a bit much today," one viewer at home reportedly noted on Reddit while another brought up a previous instance when the ladies cursed while discussing tighter gun control.
GARCELLE BEAUVAIS RECALLS WHOOPI GOLDBERG BEING 'TESTY' WITH 'THE VIEW' PRODUCERS DURING HER AUDITION: 'THE ENERGY WAS COLD & UNFRIENDLY'
"Between Whoopi using the word 'b***hin' and Sunny referring to Republicans 'p**sing on her leg when it's raining' I had to turn off," wrote the second viewer, per The Sun. "I know they're passionate about gun issues but this is daytime TV, not the Howard Stern show. Some people have kids home for the summer."
"Does Whoopi really need to swear all the time?" asked a third online user via Twitter.
Despite receiving backlash from some over her questionable remark, others rushed to Goldberg's defense. "LOVE Whoopi saying 'sometimes you have to be an a** to be a parent,'" one fan reportedly gushed.
Another agreed with Goldberg's statement, tweeting: "Yep! Kids won't like all of your decisions but you gotta do what you gotta do."
The actress and comedian has been making headlines as of late — and not for anything good. Earlier this week, she and co-host Ana Navarro appeared to awkwardly butt heads when Goldberg accused her of trying to steal her job. As the moderator on the show, Goldberg is in charge of running the segments and deciding when it's time to move on or cut to break.
'THE VIEW' STAR WHOOPI GOLDBERG LASHES OUT AT ROYAL FAMILY, SAYS THEY SHOULD APOLOGIZE FOR SLAVERY
Navarro appeared to try her hand at Goldberg's role, cutting off the moderator and suggesting it was time to break for commercial. “Maybe we talk a little bit more about that when we come back,” Navarro told Goldberg, who made it clear that the decision wasn't her call, sarcastically responding: "Oh, you wanna do this?"
Goldberg also made headlines earlier this year after she made insensitive comments about the Holocaust that resulted in a two-week suspension. At the time, Goldberg maintained the "Holocaust isn't about race," leading co-host Joy Behar to ask, "Then what was it about?"
"It's about man's inhumanity to man. That's what it's about," Goldberg responded. Despite issuing an apology for her controversial comments, she was sidelined from the show.