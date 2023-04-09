OK Magazine
Cause Of Taylor Swift's Split With Joe Alwyn Revealed

Apr. 9 2023, Published 9:14 a.m. ET

Swifties were left shocked when it was announced that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up "a few weeks ago," an insider previously confirmed. So, what exactly went wrong?

According to the source, the split was amicable and "not dramatic."

“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” they noted.

After meeting in 2016, the pair have been inseparable, even going on to write songs together on her Folklore and Evermore albums during the pandemic.

The actor, 32, wrote several bops under the pseudonym William Bowery.

After winning Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards, the 33-year-old gushed over her man.

"Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said.

As OK! previously reported, Alwyn and the "Shake It Off" songstress always kept their romance private. When asked if marriage was in their future, the British hunk had a very coy reply.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," he told WSJ. Magazine. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

These days, the blonde beauty is on the road, as she is touring for the first time since 2018 — and Alywn hasn't been spotted at any shows.

Swift, who dropped her 10th studio album named Midnights in October, even wrote about her relationship with Alwyn.

She later revealed "Lavender Haze" was about blocking out the noise and just focusing on the person you're with.

"I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love," she explained. "Like, If you were in the 'Lavender Haze,' that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful."

She continued, "And I guess theoretically when you're in the 'Lavender Haze,' you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now — not just, like, quote-unquote public figures — because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it."

