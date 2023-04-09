Cause Of Taylor Swift's Split With Joe Alwyn Revealed

"I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love," she explained. "Like, If you were in the 'Lavender Haze,' that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful."

She continued, "And I guess theoretically when you're in the 'Lavender Haze,' you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now — not just, like, quote-unquote public figures — because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it."