Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are 'Wildly Happy Together' As Engagement Rumors Continue To Swirl

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn seem like they two peas in a pod as engagement rumors continue to swirl.

“They love dividing their time between England and Nashville,” an insider said. “That’s the way they both like it.”

“Once Taylor and Joe started dating it became apparent to both of them that they were happiest doing their own thing in a low-key way,” the insider shared, adding that the couple are "wildly happy together and are excited about their future together."