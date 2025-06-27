Carefree Katy Perry Hints at Her 'Mood' in Australia as Ex Orlando Bloom Attends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding in Italy: Photos

As OK! reported, on June 25, Perry and Bloom’s breakup was confirmed after rumors swirled the former flames were over.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” an insider told a news outlet. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

As for why they split, the insider detailed it had been a “long time coming” as things had been “tense for months.”