Carefree Katy Perry Hints at Her 'Mood' in Australia as Ex Orlando Bloom Attends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding in Italy: Photos
Katy Perry appears to be carefree amid her split from Orlando Bloom.
Perry, 40, who is in Australia for her Lifetimes Tour, took to Instagram to share a series of new photos and videos, one in which she posed alongside a Quokka. She had a huge smile on her face alongside the cute animal.
Katy Perry Seems Genuinely Happy
In a TikTok clip she featured in the same post, the famous songstress was seen spinning in a circle among seagulls on a beach. Perry also shared footage of her on a boat with friends, bike riding and playing a game.
The Breakup
As OK! reported, on June 25, Perry and Bloom’s breakup was confirmed after rumors swirled the former flames were over.
“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” an insider told a news outlet. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”
As for why they split, the insider detailed it had been a “long time coming” as things had been “tense for months.”
'Busy' and 'Distracted'
They also noted Perry and Bloom have been “living apart since Katy has been on tour.”
In the meantime, the source shared Perry, who is “keeping busy” and “distracted” during this time, is “renting out” her Westcott Estate in Montecito, Calif.
“But her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” the source added, explaining the duo were “planning on making the Westcott home their family home, but plans have changed.”
While Perry is all smiles amid their split, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed Bloom’s demeanor shows he’s also in a good headspace.
The actor, 48, is currently in Venice, Italy, for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding — without the pop star.
Orlando Bloom's in 'Good Spirits'
"Orlando looks in good spirits — no signs of sadness, hesitancy or lack of confidence," Stanton shared on behalf of Slingo about Bloom.
"When he was photographed with Kim Kardashian, he had his hands on his hips, which is a very dominant, almost flirty gesture. It shows he certainly isn’t feeling sorry for himself or there’s a lack of confidence," they continued, referring to photos showing the two celebrities chatting in Venice.
"Facially, there were plenty of genuine smiles, with crows feet and laugh lines," the expert noted of Bloom's appearance, adding, "his whole face was engaged. On the face of it, he certainly doesn’t seem to have been too affected by the breakup. He is out and about and mingling, willing to be photographed so openly, which is another sign that he has bounced back fairly quickly."
Meanwhile, Sánchez wrote a sweet note to Perry via the comments section. "We miss you Katy ❤️," she said.