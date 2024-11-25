Madelyn Cline unfollowed Rudy Pankow on Instagram after it was claimed he and Madison Bailey used body doubles during one scene in 'Outer Banks.'

Tension among the Outer Banks cast seem to be escalating.

On Sunday, November 24, fans noticed that Madelyn Cline , who plays Sarah Cameron in the series, had unfollowed her costar Rudy Pankow on Instagram after his rumored conflict with costar Madison Bailey .

Cline’s decision came about one year after she allegedly cut ties with his girlfriend, Elaine Siemek .

Of course, fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the reported feud.

"It’s getting real,” one fan commented, while another joked, “Love how we get daily episodes of this — it’s nonstop.”

“Madelyn Cline has unfollowed, and now everyone's hearts are a little broken. 💔 Sometimes stepping back from social media is necessary, but it's tough for the fans. Show respect and keep the love alive,” a third suggested.