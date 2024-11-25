Feud Explodes: Madelyn Cline Unfollows Rudy Pankow Amid 'Outer Banks' Cast Drama
Tension among the Outer Banks cast seem to be escalating.
On Sunday, November 24, fans noticed that Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron in the series, had unfollowed her costar Rudy Pankow on Instagram after his rumored conflict with costar Madison Bailey.
Cline’s decision came about one year after she allegedly cut ties with his girlfriend, Elaine Siemek.
Of course, fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the reported feud.
"It’s getting real,” one fan commented, while another joked, “Love how we get daily episodes of this — it’s nonstop.”
“Madelyn Cline has unfollowed, and now everyone's hearts are a little broken. 💔 Sometimes stepping back from social media is necessary, but it's tough for the fans. Show respect and keep the love alive,” a third suggested.
[SPOILER] Some TikTok theories suggested Pankow’s character, JJ Maybank, was killed off in Season 4 because he wanted to leave the series, while others claimed his departure was influenced by his girlfriend.
To make matters worse, fans thought that Pankow and Bailey's significant others didn't want them to be close, especially after drama allegedly erupted during a cast dinner in June 2023, when Pankow and Siemek attended the event alongside Bailey and her girlfriend, Mariah Linney.
After the gathering, Bailey and Siemek appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. Soon after, Siemek unfollowed Linney, while the latter also cut her social media connections with Pankow.
As OK! previously reported, one scene from the show fueled rumors Bailey and Pankow weren't getting along.
Fans pointed out that JJ and Kiara Carrera, played by Bailey, shared a moment by the fire, but they were never seen in the same shot.
“The camera cuts,” one user noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, implying body doubles were used due to the actors refusing to film the intimate scene together.
“This is just insane,” another user added.
However, sources denied the claims.
“They are both adamant that the rumors about them having body doubles because they refused to shoot together is completely off base,” the insider revealed. “That hasn’t stopped the rumors from flying around, especially because the way certain scenes were edited, it really does seem suspect. It wouldn’t be the first time that trick was used for two costars that weren’t getting along, but Rudy and Madison one hundred percent deny it.”
Bailey even reportedly struggled with Pankow’s exit from the show.
“Madison seemed very broken up when it was time to say goodbye to Rudy,” the insider shared. “Regardless of what drama went on between them, they shared a very special moment in time, and at one point they were very close, so to have him leaving is shaking her up and the rest of the cast.”
Life & Style spoke to the sources.