Will Smith Hopes Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars Won't 'Penalize' His Team Who Worked On New Movie 'Emancipation'

As OK! previously reported, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum stuck up for his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, after Rock made fun of her hair, though he didn't know she suffered from alopecia.

Will later resigned from the Academy and issued a public apology.

"Over the last few months I have been doing a lot of thinking and personal work," he said at the time.

"I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk but when he is, he will reach out," the Men in Black lead continued. "I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. my behavior was unacceptable, and I am here whenever you’re ready to talk."