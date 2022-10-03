Will Smith Attends Screening Of 'Emancipation,' His First Flick To Hit Theaters Since Oscars Ordeal

In the film, which is based on a true story, the actor plays Peter, a slave who escapes to the north. After photos of his mutilated and scarred back are published, more and more Americans begin to voice their opposition to slavery.

"Cameras had just been created, and the image of whipped Peter went around the world," the father-of-three continued. "It was a rallying cry against slavery, and this was a story that exploded and blossomed in my heart that I wanted to be able to deliver to you in a way that only [director] Antoine Fuqua could deliver."

The movie, which just dropped its first trailer, is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 2 and will stream on Apple TV+ starting Friday, December 9.