'Will Smith Is Canceled': Actor Addresses Chris Rock Oscars Slap Aftermath in New Album

The famous actor infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars is one of the main subjects of Smith's new album, titled Based on a True Story, which released on Friday, March 28.

The album's first track, "Int. Barbershop — Day," begins with the opening line, "Will Smith is canceled" before the song, which features the King Richard star's Fresh Prince hip-hop partner DJ Jazzy Jeff and B. Simone, transitions into voices of different pitches dishing disses and rumors about the Bad Boys actor.

"Who the f--- Will Smith think he is?" one voice questioned, as another declared: "I ain’t never going to forgive him for that s--- he did."