'Will Smith Is Canceled': Actor Addresses Chris Rock Oscars Slap Aftermath in New Album
Will Smith used a moment of weakness as his latest muse.
The famous actor infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars is one of the main subjects of Smith's new album, titled Based on a True Story, which released on Friday, March 28.
The album's first track, "Int. Barbershop — Day," begins with the opening line, "Will Smith is canceled" before the song, which features the King Richard star's Fresh Prince hip-hop partner DJ Jazzy Jeff and B. Simone, transitions into voices of different pitches dishing disses and rumors about the Bad Boys actor.
"Who the f--- Will Smith think he is?" one voice questioned, as another declared: "I ain’t never going to forgive him for that s--- he did."
"I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back / And you know they only made him do that s--- because he’s Black," another lyric claimed — though Smith notably was able to keep the Academy Award he won on the same night he slapped Rock.
Smith was, however, banned from attending the Oscars or any Academy Award-related events for 10 years. The 56-year-old additionally resigned his Academy membership and issued a "deeply remorseful" apology.
Elsewhere in the song, Smith revisits the infamous line he yelled while striking Rock across the face on live television after the comedian made a joke about the Men in Black star's estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
"Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin' bout?/ You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth," the line read.
At the star-studded 2022 event, which was one of Pinkett Smith's first public outings since she announced her "terrifying" alopecia diagnosis in 2018 and shaved her head after losing her hair, Rock cracked a joke about her new bald look.
"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it," Rock quipped, comparing Pinkett Smith's lack of hair to Demi Moore's aesthetic in the 1997 film.
After being slapped, Rock muttered: "Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke."
The second song on Based on a True Story also throws shots at the scandal.
"Took a lot, I'm back on top / Y'all gon' have to get acclimated / Won’t stop, my shit still hot / Even though I won't get nominated," he rapped.
While Smith didn't lose his right to be nominated for an Oscar, his chances seemed to have slimmed ever since the controversy.