Will Smith Roasted for Appearing at the 2025 Grammys Nearly 3 Years After Oscars Slap: 'Who Gave Him a Microphone?'

Source: Stewart Cook/CBS

Will Smith was roasted for appearing at the 2025 Grammy Awards — nearly three years after he slapped Chris Rock.

Feb. 2 2025, Published 10:54 p.m. ET

Will Smith made an appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, in Los Angeles, Calif. — nearly three years after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Smith, 56, introduced a tribute to Quincy Jones, who died in November 3, 2024, but some people were confused why he was back on stage.

Source: Francis Specker/CBS

Will Smith supported his kids at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

One person wrote, "Why is Will Smith laughing over two kids passing away from the fires? Did I hear that right? #GRAMMYs #Grammys2025," while another said, "Sucker punch fake and fraud Will Smith is on the Grammys? No wonder the ratings will stink. Classless move."

A third added, "Will Smith said he’s going to somebody’s awards show. #GRAMMYs," while another said, "The Grammys are trying to rehab Will Smith so hard."

A fourth added, "Who gave Will Smith a mic #GRAMMYs?" while a fifth said, "Will Smith is trying to kiss so much a-- right now #Grammys."

Source: mega

The pair have yet to officially split.

As OK! previously reported, the Hitch star made headlines when Rock mentioned his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in his monologue.

“There’s many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just lost it," the Men in Black alum told The Daily Show host Trevor Noah during a November 2022 interview about the situation. “You just never know what somebody’s going through.”

“You just don’t know what’s going on with people,” Will continued. “And I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all, but you’re asking what I learned, and it’s that we just got to be nice to each other, man.”

Source: mega

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The podcast star — who revealed she and Will separated in 2016 — said the altercation ended up being a good thing in the end. “I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did," she revealed in a 2023 interview. “I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it.”

“That moment of the s--- hitting the fan is when you see where you really are,” she added. “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?"

Source: mega

Will Smith was roasted for being at the 2025 Grammys.

Meanwhile, it doesn't seem like Will is over the incident just yet. According to an insider, Will will "never forgive Chris for ruining his life, even though he's managed to pick up the pieces in the last year or so."

"He still hates the guy and his smug attitude," the source added.

