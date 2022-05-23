Will Smith Dished On 'Protecting Family' In Netflix Interview Filmed Prior To His Oscars Incident

A case of foreshadowing? In the recently released fourth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the eponymous host sat down with Will Smith to delve into his personal life, but there was no mention of the Oscars fiasco since the interview was taped beforehand.

However, the star, 53, constantly chatted about family and the importance of being there for one another, which is coincidental timing given it was just two months ago that he slapped Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance.