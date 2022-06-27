Will Smith Skips BET Awards After Oscars Incident, Ends Up Winning Best Actor Again For 'King Richard'
Three months after Will Smith's Oscars fiasco, the star came out victorious at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27 — though the 53-year-old didn't attend the Los Angeles-based shindig.
Smith won the Best Actor accolade for his role in King Richard, the same honor he took home at the Academy Awards. This time around, he was up against stars like Sterling K. Brown, Denzel Washington and Anthony Anderson. He has yet to comment on the win.
In March, the dad-of-three made headlines when he stormed the Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock after he made a comment about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, not knowing she struggled with alopecia-indued hair loss.
Afterwards, Smith won Best Actor for King Richard, and though the Academy is allowing him to keep the title, they soon announced he's banned from attending the ceremony for 10 years.
"The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," the statement read. "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."
The "Switch" rapper released an apology of his own, but earlier this month, Pinkett Smith, 50, revealed Rock, 57, and her husband hadn't worked out the situation just yet.
"About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," the Gotham alum said in a written statement prior to an episode of her show The Red Table Talk. "With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together."