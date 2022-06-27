Will Smith Skips BET Awards After Oscars Incident, Ends Up Winning Best Actor Again For 'King Richard'

Three months after Will Smith's Oscars fiasco, the star came out victorious at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27 — though the 53-year-old didn't attend the Los Angeles-based shindig.

Smith won the Best Actor accolade for his role in King Richard, the same honor he took home at the Academy Awards. This time around, he was up against stars like Sterling K. Brown, Denzel Washington and Anthony Anderson. He has yet to comment on the win.