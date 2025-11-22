Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Affair' Scandal: Royal Biographer Claims 'Devastated' Princess Barred Contact With Close Friend, Ordered Heir to Throne Into 'Counseling' to Save Their Marriage

Article continues below advertisement

There seems to be trouble afoot for Prince William and Kate Middleton. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie has claimed the Princess of Wales, 43, issued an ultimatum to William, also 43, regarding his highly alleged affair with ex-friend Rose Hanbury. “It’s her or me, make up your mind," Kate reportedly told William, according to Lownie's royal source.

Kate Middleton Was Diagnosed With Cancer Last Year

Source: MEGA The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Rumors have swirled for years that the Prince of Wales was unfaithful to Kate, with the talk resurfacing heavily in 2024 when Kate's whereabouts were put into question. Eventually, her supposed "disappearance" from the public eye for months was due to her having a form of cancer. The author penned in his Lownie Report newsletter that Kate wanted Hanbury be “phased out” of their inner social circle due to the rumors. Kate and Hanbury reportedly haven't spoken in a while, nor have they been seen publicly together in years.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William married in 2011.

“Kate was devastated by the rumors of the affair,” the insider told Lownie. “She told William he was not allowed to go anywhere near Rose again." The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also reportedly gone to marriage therapy to help repair their possible rift. "Since the rumors of the affair surfaced back in 2019, Kate and William have been through counseling and, although their marriage can be rocky at times, it’s safe to say that they won’t split anytime soon," the source added.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Married in 2011

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William went to marriage counseling together.

William and Kate married in 2011 and share three kids together, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. While the couple have often kept a strong bond while in the limelight and are the epitome of a royal love story, their marriage has come into question in recent years due to the affair reports. In March 2024, just after Kate's cancer hit the airwaves and the infidelity rumors rose, there were worries among fans that the duo would be divorcing.

Source: MEGA The Wales share three kids together.