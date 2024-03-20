Prince Harry Is 'Concerned' About Kate Middleton's Well-Being as Conspiracy Theories Swirl
Kate Middleton found herself in hot water after she returned to Instagram with an "edited" photo, and sources claim Prince Harry is worried about the Princess of Wales' well-being as conspiracy theories spread.
The Duke of Sussex once called the Princess of Wales the "sister I've never had and always wanted,'' but in recent years their relationship has unraveled due to his various tell-all projects.
An insider told an outlet that Harry was "distracted with concern" for Kate after her medical leave and photo scandal began to fuel conspiracy theories about her health and marriage.
According to the source, Harry thinks “any hint of scandal is untrue.”
OK! previously reported comedian Stephen Colbert fueled cheating rumors after he mentioned the 2019 accusations surrounding Prince William and long-time friend Rose Hanbury.
The Marchioness of Cholmondeley's legal team shut down the claims, telling an outlet: “The rumors are completely false."
"I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family,” Colbert said on the March 12 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”
Colbert's opening monologue was his attempt at finding the humor as "Where is Kate?" continues to trend online.
"I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley,” Colbert continued. “Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."
When the story first broke in 2019, friends of Kate's admitted it was painful for the then-Duchess of Cambridge.
"Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online,” a source told an outlet.
Although the palace adamantly denied the headlines, Kate recently ditched her wedding ring in her controversial Mother's Day snapshot.
“It’s deeply annoying and unhelpful for the palace, but it’s not surprising that the affair rumors are being reheated," the source told an outlet. "What else are people supposed to think when she sends out a photo not wearing her wedding ring?"
Despite critics believing the pair are experiencing marital challenges, a source shared they remain a tightly-knit unit.
“They are often seen together at school events, and really it is remarkable how one and often both of them will always be at every match, every music concert and every prize giving," the insider shared. "The relationship has always seemed incredibly strong despite the immense pressure they are under, so it’s fair to say we were all completely baffled when the picture came out with the wedding ring missing, especially as it was photoshopped."
"It just seemed guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage," they continued.
In Omid Scobie's latest book, Endgame, the editor discussed how the hearsay affected The Crown.
“Unfortunately, if a rumor’s left to kind of do its own thing, it can run 20 laps around the world before you even think about what, how you want to kind of address it,” the writer explained. "They never addressed it, so those rumors will never go away even though there’s no truth to suggest that they are true."
Scobie speculated that the palace feared the headlines would “impact negatively on William’s reputation."
“For legal reasons, there are so many things that one can’t go into but I thought it was really important, even if a rumor is a rumor. And I really don’t see proof that there is more to this than just a tittle-tattle, you know," he continued.
Sources spoke to Page Six.