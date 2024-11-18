or
William Shatner and Bill Maher Have Fiery Debate Over Whether Kamala Harris Was a 'Great' Presidential Candidate

bill maher william shatner fiery debate pp
Source: Club Random podcast

William Shatner and Bill Maher debated over Kamala Harris during the latter's podcast.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

William Shatner seems to be happy Kamala Harris is not in the White House next year.

"She was not a great candidate. Let’s be honest, when she said when asked..." Bill Maher said about Harris, 60, on this week's edition of his "Club Random Podcast."

"Why isn’t she a great candidate? She combined several trends of thought here. Black, woman..." the Star Trek star, 93, replied.

bill maher william shatner fiery debate
Source: Club Random podcast

The two fought over whether Kamala Harris was a 'great' candidate in the 2024 election.

"That’s not a candidate. Those are. You know, that’s identity politics. That’s one of the Democrats’ problems," Maher, 68, pushed back, noting Donald Trump "got a quarter of Black men" who voted for him.

bill maher william shatner fiery debate
Source: Club Random podcast

Bill Maher said Donald Trump 'killed it with Latinos.'

"You know, he didn’t do much better in generally because the women are very much against him. But he killed it with Latinos. If there’s any great irony in this election is that the guy who came down the escalator ten years ago talking about 'they’re rapists,' they keep giving him more of their votes. And again, I understand this..."

Maher added: "Democrats don't understand their own constituencies. If you’re a Mexican American, who do you fear taking your job? The guy who just came in through the border! The Democrats could have won this election in a walk, I think. Not a walk, but I think they could have won it if [Joe] Biden got out earlier. They had a true primary season to find the best candidate. Not just one whose turn was it? Who, by the way, before they anointed her? Nobody was sort of on the page that she was very good at being a candidate or..."

bill maher william shatner fiery debate
Source: Club Random podcast

William Shatner said Kamala Harris 'failed the first time' when running for president.

Shatner fired back, stating, "She failed the first time."

Shatner did insist there's one thing that bothers him about Trump being in the White House.

kamala harris stepdaughter ella emhoff shuts down rumors had mental breakdown
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump.

"The thing that worries me the most is global warming. You can, you know, the wrong financial advice or then get rid of whatever government agencies you want to get rid of," the actor stated. "You can always put them back in four years later. But you can’t lose four years of global warming. I mean, we’re seeing these storms hit now. And once in a thousand years, storms are now hitting every other year, every year. And it’s not like you can say, well, you know, it’s going to get better. It’s not."

