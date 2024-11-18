William Shatner and Bill Maher Have Fiery Debate Over Whether Kamala Harris Was a 'Great' Presidential Candidate

"You know, he didn’t do much better in generally because the women are very much against him. But he killed it with Latinos. If there’s any great irony in this election is that the guy who came down the escalator ten years ago talking about 'they’re rapists,' they keep giving him more of their votes. And again, I understand this..."

Maher added: "Democrats don't understand their own constituencies. If you’re a Mexican American, who do you fear taking your job? The guy who just came in through the border! The Democrats could have won this election in a walk, I think. Not a walk, but I think they could have won it if [Joe] Biden got out earlier. They had a true primary season to find the best candidate. Not just one whose turn was it? Who, by the way, before they anointed her? Nobody was sort of on the page that she was very good at being a candidate or..."