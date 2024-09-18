'Idiotic and Dangerous': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming Global Warming Will Lead to a Michigan Beachfront Property
Former President Donald Trump was viciously mocked on social media after claiming global warming is "a good thing" because it could give Michigan residents some seafront property.
During a Flint, Michigan, town hall on Tuesday, September 17, Trump said, "Nuclear power — when I hear these people talking about global warming — that's the global warming that people have to worry about. Not that the ocean's gonna rise in 400 years an eighth of an inch."
"And you'll have more seafront property, right, if that happens. I said is that good or bad? I said isn't that a good thing?" he asked the crowd. "If I have a little property on the ocean, I have a little bit more property, I have a little bit more ocean."
Several of the former president's loudest critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call him out for spreading "idiotic and dangerous" rhetoric about climate change.
One X user shared a clip of Trump's comments and pointed out, "If Michigan is seafront, then half our country's population is under water. His brain is mush."
Another user replied, "Tell me you couldn't point Michigan out on a map, without actually telling me ... I'm really surprised he didn't think he was in Oregon."
A third user mocked the ex-prez by replying, "Orange elderly idiot near the end of his life wants to make decisions for future generations who will have to live with the consequences of his inactions."
According to a recent report from NASA, the current global average sea level rise in 2023 was 0.17 inches per year, more than double the rate in 1993. A World Meteorological Organization report this year also said the rate of sea level rise between 2014 and 2023 was about 0.19 inches per year.
Gary Griggs, a UC Santa Cruz professor of earth and planetary sciences, said Trump's recent claims "can only be described as totally out of touch with reality" and that the ex-president "has no idea what he is talking about."
Jamal Raad, co-founder and former executive director of Evergreen Action, recently told CNN, "It's largely been forgotten how disastrous Trump has been on climate and how disastrous it would be for our planet if he’s elected again."
Advocates say Kamala Harris’ record on climate couldn’t be more different from her Republican opponent, who has vowed to pull the U.S. out of its climate commitments and to "drill, baby, drill."