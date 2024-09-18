'Idiotic and Dangerous': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming Global Warming Will Lead to a Michigan Beachfront Property

Several of the former president's loudest critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call him out for spreading "idiotic and dangerous" rhetoric about climate change.

One X user shared a clip of Trump's comments and pointed out, "If Michigan is seafront, then half our country's population is under water. His brain is mush."

Another user replied, "Tell me you couldn't point Michigan out on a map, without actually telling me ... I'm really surprised he didn't think he was in Oregon."

A third user mocked the ex-prez by replying, "Orange elderly idiot near the end of his life wants to make decisions for future generations who will have to live with the consequences of his inactions."