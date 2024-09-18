Wilmer Valderrama and Ashton Kutcher Had a 'Friendly Rivalry' on Set of 'That '70s Show'

In his recently released memoir, An American Story: Everyone’s Invited, which hit shelves on Tuesday, September 17, Wilmer Valderrama recalled what it was like starring alongside Ashton Kutcher on the set of the 1998 sitcom That ‘70s Show as two young rising actors in Hollywood.

"Ashton was far more intelligent in real life than the character he played, and he was far more serious about the craft of acting than it appeared," the NCIS actor, 44, admitted of Kutcher, 46, who played the character Michael Kelso, a jock, on the fan-favorite series.

Valderrama, who portrayed the role of Fez in the show, said he and Kutcher had similar approaches to their jobs, as both of them "always came to set extremely prepared."