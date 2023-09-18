Danny Masterson Changed After 'That '70s Show' and Turned to the 'Dark Side of Hollywood,' Ex-Stepdad Admits

Reaiche — who was married to the disgraced star's mother, Carol, from 1985 to 1995 — was present throughout a large portion of the 47-year-old's life and noticed a big change in Masterson's personality, as well as his behavior, following his rise to fame on the popular teenage sitcom.

"He changed after he had the hit show [That ‘70s Show] in 1998. That’s definitely true," the former Australian rugby star explained to a news publication, noting, "because now he’s making money. Now he’s … famous."