Going Clear? '90s Sitcom Stars Who Were Involved With The Church Of Scientology: Photos

Scientology's most infamous opponent was once one of their most notable parishioners. Leah Remini, who starred in the beloved 1998 comedy, The King of Queens, left the church in 2013 after being a member since she was 8 years old.

Following her controversial departure, the actress has helped give a voice to other former followers who have been excommunicated through her hit show Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and continues to be an advocate for being alleging mistreatment by the organization.