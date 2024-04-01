Witney Carson Felt the Pressure of Needing to Get Back 'Into Shape' After Having Her Kids: 'That Wasn't Good for My Mentality'
Witney Carson admitted that after giving birth to her two kids, sons Kevin and Jet, she felt like she immediately needed to look like herself before having the kiddos — something that didn't feel right to her.
“After giving birth, that pressure of getting into shape to dance again is a lot. I think mentally and physically it's very stressful, and not only are you trying to take care of a new baby and your family and be a good wife, but on top of that you have this pressure to look so good and fit and bounce back. For me, that wasn't good for my mentality, so I had to flip the script and I had to really make sure that I was getting healthy from the inside out, making sure that I took time for myself and not what others expected me to look like," the Dancing With the Stars alum, 30, said in an interview for NEW YOU’s April 2024 digital issue, available on NewYou.com, April 1.
Elsewhere in the interview, the blonde beauty, who is married to Carson McAllister, also spoke about how her parents pushed her to jumpstart her career in showbiz.
“I grew up with great parents. They were both entrepreneurs. I remember my mom and dad both creating products and creating their businesses in our little tiny basement, and I watched them have an amazing work ethic to build into these incredible companies. They didn't come from a lot of money. They had to put their time and effort into it, so I had a great example of work ethic and that translated to how I work," she explained.
Fortunately, Carson's parents were rooting for her every step of the way. “So I had applied to college, I had my classes already, so that was kind of our plan until I auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance. The night before, my mom was like, 'You know what? I think you should do this. I think you should go and just try and see what happens and try to make your dreams happen.' I did, and then it led me here, so I'm so grateful and blessed that was the decision we made," she gushed.
Now that the mom-of-two is no longer on the competition show, she is diving into other ventures, including focusing on Active Earth, an organic skincare line boasting the properties of silver.
Since Carson was diagnosed with skin cancer at 19 years old, she wanted to make something that could help others going through something similar.
“I have a history of eczema and also of skin cancer. I was looking for clean products that actually work, so I came up with Active Earth. It's all organic – good, clean ingredients that are good for you, but that actually help your skin. I'm really, really proud of it. We've created an amazing formula that I think will change people's perspectives on clean beauty," she explained of the brand.
