Witney Carson Felt the Pressure of Needing to Get Back 'Into Shape' After Having Her Kids: 'That Wasn't Good for My Mentality'

Witney Carson admitted that after giving birth to her two kids, sons Kevin and Jet, she felt like she immediately needed to look like herself before having the kiddos — something that didn't feel right to her.

“After giving birth, that pressure of getting into shape to dance again is a lot. I think mentally and physically it's very stressful, and not only are you trying to take care of a new baby and your family and be a good wife, but on top of that you have this pressure to look so good and fit and bounce back. For me, that wasn't good for my mentality, so I had to flip the script and I had to really make sure that I was getting healthy from the inside out, making sure that I took time for myself and not what others expected me to look like," the Dancing With the Stars alum, 30, said in an interview for NEW YOU’s April 2024 digital issue, available on NewYou.com, April 1.