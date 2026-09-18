WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham 'Not Surprised' About Sydney Sweeney's Provocative Ad: 'It's What She's Known For'

Article continues below advertisement

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham shared a mixed, unfiltered "hot take" on Sydney Sweeney’s controversial naked gambling advertisement, calling the campaign "inauthentic" but ultimately defending Sweeney's right to do it. Speaking on her newly rebranded podcast, "No Hesitation With Sophie Cunningham & Drew Hanlen," the Indiana Fever guard addressed the viral ad, which features Sweeney posing with minimal clothing alongside sports equipment. Cunningham, 30, admitted she didn't personally care for the commercial, questioning the logic of using a Hollywood actress for a sports prediction platform.

Article continues below advertisement

'Does She Even Gamble on Sports?'

Source: MEGA The WNBA star felt Sydney Sweeney's ad was 'unauthentic.'

"The amount of text messages, DMs, comments of people wanting me to talk about the Sydney Sweeney ad. I have so many takes, but like it's just first of all, like does she even gamble on sports? Like it's just so unauthentic. You know what I mean?" the athlete expressed. "Like, am I surprised of how she represented the brand? No. Like, that's what she's made her whole career off.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Go Do Your Thing, Sis'

Source: MEGA Sophie Cunningham was 'not surprised' that the actress stripped down since that's what 'she's known for.'

"Do I like it? Like, that particular ad. Not really. Like, I think, what are we doing? But again, I'm not surprised. That's what she's known for. So, she's going to do that. She's making her money. Go do your thing, sis,” she encouraged. Despite her distaste for the ad, Cunningham wondered why everyone was so hot and bothered, as reports said that Sweeney hemorrhaged media followers after the ad debuted. "Now, here's my hot take. Why are girls mad? Like, that is literally what she does. Why is anyone mad? Men, sports, pretty much naked women. Like, of course that's going to draw attention," she continued. "Again, do I agree with it? Morally, I think it's kind of weird, but like, to each their own."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sophie Cunningham said she still 'likes' the movie star.

Cunningham said women should be allowed to celebrate their individual strengths without tearing each other down. Disliking the commercial shouldn't equate to attacking Sweeney as a person. The baller, who joked about her body compared to the actress' in a viral post of the two posing together at the NASCAR Cup Championship in November, added, “And hey, don't get me wrong, I like her. Like, everyone knows she is beautiful. She is hot. She clearly has my chest. I really like her, and you know what? She sticks to her guns, and she does her thing, and she's her. So, like props to her.”

Source: MEGA The athlete called Sydney Sweeney's ad 'kind of weird.'