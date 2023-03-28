Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Insists She Doesn't 'Want To Have Contact' With Woman Who Raised Her Regardless Of DNA Results

The 21-year-old Polish woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann claimed she isn't interested in having a relationship with the woman who raised her — regardless of whether or not DNA test results confirm her theory.

On a Monday, March 27, appearance on Dr. Phil, Julia Wendell — who also goes by the monikers Julia Wandelt and Julia Faustyna — opened up on her journey in seeking to prove she is the missing little girl.