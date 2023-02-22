Polish Woman Claiming She Is Missing Madeleine McCann Hits Back At Haters In Angry Expletive-Filled Rant: 'Don't Judge Me'

A young woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann, who went missing at a holiday resort in Portugal in 2007, shot back at the haters in an Instagram Live video.

The 21-year-old girl, whose name is Julia Faustyna — she's also been referring to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell — from Poland, previously claimed she had "evidence" suggesting she could be the little girl, especially since she had a complicated childhood, a coloboma in her right eye and moles on her leg.