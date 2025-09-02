Politics Woody Allen Shockingly Praises Donald Trump Despite Voting for Kamala Harris Source: MEGA Woody Allen isn't a fan of Donald Trump's politics. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 2 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Woody Allen might not be a fan of Donald Trump's politics, but he wouldn't mind hiring him for another movie. The controversial Hollywood director, 89, surprisingly had nice things to say about the President of the United States during an interview with Bill Maher on the Monday, September 1, episode of his "Club Random" podcast. While Allen is a longtime Democrat and voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the famous filmmaker approved of Trump when he acted in his 1998 film Celebrity.

Woody Allen Is 'Not a Trumper' — But President Is a 'Very Good Actor'

Source: MEGA Woody Allen called Donald Trump a 'very good actor.'

"I'm not a Trumper," Allen noted. "I’m one of the few people who can say he directed Trump. I directed Trump in a movie. And he was a pleasure to work with and a very good actor. He was very polite and hit his mark and did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business." At this point, Maher — a major Trump hater — interrupted to declare: "How dare you." "If you think you were canceled before," Maher joked, referring to Allen being shunned from the spotlight years ago after his daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexual abuse. While Farrow has accused her father of sexual abuse for the past few decades, the #MeToo movement brought the claims a whole new level of publicity and deeply impacted the end of Allen's career.

Woody Allen 'Voted for Kamala Harris'

Source: MEGA Woody Allen wanted Kamala Harris to be president.

Continuing to speak about Trump's acting talents, Allen suggested, "I could direct him now if he would let me. If he’d let me direct him now that he’s president, I think I could do wonders. But he was very easy to work with." Allen made it a point to reiterate that he does not support Trump as a president. "Well, you know, I’m a Democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris. And I take issue with him, you know, on 95 percent of the things. Maybe 99 percent. But as an actor, he was very good. He was very convincing and very, you know, he has a charismatic quality as an actor," he clarified.

Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

During his chat with Maher, Allen admitted he was surprised to see Trump enter the world of politics in general, as the director feels being in that field causes "nothing but headaches and critical decisions and agony." "And this was a guy I used to see at the Knicks games, and he liked to play golf and he liked to judge beauty contests. And he liked to do things that were enjoyable and relaxing," Allen recalled, to which Maher asked: "But you don’t think going into politics is the ultimate acting job?" If it is, Allen said that "doesn't bother" him.

Source: MEGA Woody Allen was accused of sexually abusing his daughter.

"They all have to put up a certain patina for the public," Allen argued. "I disagree with almost all, not all, but almost all of his politics or his policies. I can only judge what I know from directing him in film. And he was pleasant to work with, very professional, very polite to everyone. As I say, I would like to direct him now as president and have me make the decisions. But that’s not gonna happen." In response, Maher quipped: "I'll make a call."

Woody Allen Discusses Sexual Abuse Allegations

Source: MEGA Woody Allen is grateful his 'cancelation' happened later in life.