Bill Maher Defends Controversial Filmmaker Woody Allen, Calls the Allegations Against Him 'Improbable': 'I Flat-Out Believe Him'

In a recent episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, the comedian welcomed Katie Couric to discuss the controversy surrounding canceled artists in Hollywood.
During the conversation, Maher vehemently defended filmmaker Woody Allen against molestation allegations, sparking a heated debate with the journalist.
Maher's unwavering support for Allen was evident as he told Couric, "So first of all, I just flat-out believe him. I believe a 57-year-old man didn’t suddenly become a child molester in the middle of a divorce proceeding and a custody battle in a house full of adults in broad daylight ... There was two police investigations that exonerated him."
Maher criticized those in the industry who have distanced themselves from Allen because of the accusations.
“There’s these actors who won’t work with him anymore and some of them made movies with him are saying, ‘I regret doing that.’ What a bunch of p------!” Maher said. “First of all, it’s a very improbable crime that they’re accusing him of. Plainly, the other party had motivation and [was] vindictive.”
The discussion delved into the HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow, with Maher questioning its objectivity, suggesting it presented a biased view from Mia Farrow's perspective.
Despite Couric presenting counterarguments and mentioning damning evidence supporting adopted daughter Dylan Farrow's claims that he did molest her, Maher persisted in his belief of Allen's innocence.
Couric challenged the talk show host by referencing Allen's alleged preferences in relationships, pointing to his desire for partners to dress in a specific manner as a concerning factor.
In response, Maher normalized Allen's behavior by stating, “Do you think he’s the only guy who likes that? Really?”
"Do you think he’s the first guy who wanted his girlfriend to dress in anklets and baby doll [dresses]?" he asked Couric. "That’s what we grew up on, that’s what we find s---…that doesn’t make you a pervert."
Despite their fundamental disagreement on Allen's case, both Maher and Couric acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the allegations.
Maher argued that without concrete proof and considering the legal exoneration, Allen should not be condemned by society.
He criticized the prevailing cancel culture mentality, stating, "The powers that be in the virtual world are just saying, 'We don’t care. It just feels right that you’re wrong.'"
Allen's latest film, Coup de Chance, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and is currently showing in select theaters in the U.S.