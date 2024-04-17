Bill Maher Defends Controversial Filmmaker Woody Allen, Calls the Allegations Against Him 'Improbable': 'I Flat-Out Believe Him'

Maher's unwavering support for Allen was evident as he told Couric, "So first of all, I just flat-out believe him. I believe a 57-year-old man didn’t suddenly become a child molester in the middle of a divorce proceeding and a custody battle in a house full of adults in broad daylight ... There was two police investigations that exonerated him."

Maher criticized those in the industry who have distanced themselves from Allen because of the accusations.

“There’s these actors who won’t work with him anymore and some of them made movies with him are saying, ‘I regret doing that.’ What a bunch of p------!” Maher said. “First of all, it’s a very improbable crime that they’re accusing him of. Plainly, the other party had motivation and [was] vindictive.”