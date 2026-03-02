Woody Harrelson 'Became Self-Conscious and Uncomfortable' When His Jokes Bombed at 2026 Actor Awards, Body Language Expert Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Though the star-studded crowd looked enamored with Harrison Ford when he made an emotional speech to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards, his pal Woody Harrelson looked "uncomfortable" while introducing him, body language expert and SAG-AFTRA member Dr. Lillian Glass exclusively dished to OK!.

Woody Harrelson's Jokes Bombed

Source: @netflix/x Woody Harrelson 'became self-conscious' when he realized his jokes were bombing, a body language expert shared.

Harrelson's remarks on Sunday, March 1, began with him joking that the room would be filled with "losers" by the end of the night, which failed to prompt any laughs from the crowd, leading him to say, "That didn’t go quite as [planned] … anyway…" "People sometimes complain about actors getting awards. Isn’t the life we’ve been awarded enough? But in truth, 80 percent of you will get lessons in humility this evening," the 64-year-old declared, which was met with silence. "OK, that’s what I expected," he admitted of the audience's disapproval.

Woody Harrelson Became 'Visibly Self-Conscious'

Woody Harrelson on #ActorAwards audience: “You guys are tough, man. F—ing write these jokes for you” pic.twitter.com/gyGNphr9Ud — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 2, 2026 Source: @deadline/x Woody Harrelson called out the 'tough' crowd when his jokes weren't met with laughter.

"It was clear that being a presenter was not Woody Harrelson's forte," Dr. Glass noted on behalf of Casino.org US. "Harrelson became visibly self-conscious and uncomfortable, as indicated by his fidgeting and rocking back and forth as he spoke, especially when he realized he was bombing with his jokes and introduction of Harrison Ford."

Source: @netflix/x Harrison Ford appreciated his friends' words despite the uncomfortable situation.

By the end of his speech, he managed to get a few laughs, which he responded to by expressing, "Thanks for warming up a little." "He confronted the audience several times, accusing them of being 'a tough f------ crowd.' There was nervous laughter by the audience as he said this," the expert added. Dr. Glass pointed out that the only time "genuine laughter" was heard from the crowd was when the Hunger Games alum told them to never ask him to present an award again.

Source: @netflix/x The 'Air Force One' actor joked he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for 'being alive.'

Fortunately, Ford, 83, didn't seem to care, as he blew his buddy a kiss while still in the crowd. Once he got up to accept his award, the Indiana Jones actor and Harrelson hugged and exchanged a few words for a moment with smiles spread across their faces. Ford's speech went over much better, as he had the audience cracking up when he made a few jokes about his age.

Harrison Ford Joked About His Age in Acceptance Speech

Source: mega Harrison Ford attended the 2026 Actor Awards with wife Calista Flockhart.