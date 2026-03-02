Woody Harrelson 'Became Self-Conscious and Uncomfortable' When His Jokes Bombed at 2026 Actor Awards, Body Language Expert Claims
March 2 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Though the star-studded crowd looked enamored with Harrison Ford when he made an emotional speech to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards, his pal Woody Harrelson looked "uncomfortable" while introducing him, body language expert and SAG-AFTRA member Dr. Lillian Glass exclusively dished to OK!.
Woody Harrelson's Jokes Bombed
Harrelson's remarks on Sunday, March 1, began with him joking that the room would be filled with "losers" by the end of the night, which failed to prompt any laughs from the crowd, leading him to say, "That didn’t go quite as [planned] … anyway…"
"People sometimes complain about actors getting awards. Isn’t the life we’ve been awarded enough? But in truth, 80 percent of you will get lessons in humility this evening," the 64-year-old declared, which was met with silence.
"OK, that’s what I expected," he admitted of the audience's disapproval.
Woody Harrelson Became 'Visibly Self-Conscious'
"It was clear that being a presenter was not Woody Harrelson's forte," Dr. Glass noted on behalf of Casino.org US. "Harrelson became visibly self-conscious and uncomfortable, as indicated by his fidgeting and rocking back and forth as he spoke, especially when he realized he was bombing with his jokes and introduction of Harrison Ford."
- Woody Harrelson's Jokes Fall Flat During Harrison Ford Tribute at 2026 Actor Awards: 'You Guys Are Tough'
- 'I'm Still Standing': Kevin Spacey Compares Himself to 'Blacklisted' Hollywood Writer Dalton Trumbo During Fiery Cannes Speech
- 10 of the Most Iconic Moments From the Golden Globes Over the Years: From Christopher Nolan's Heath Ledger Tribute to Jodie Foster's Coming Out Speech and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
By the end of his speech, he managed to get a few laughs, which he responded to by expressing, "Thanks for warming up a little."
"He confronted the audience several times, accusing them of being 'a tough f------ crowd.' There was nervous laughter by the audience as he said this," the expert added.
Dr. Glass pointed out that the only time "genuine laughter" was heard from the crowd was when the Hunger Games alum told them to never ask him to present an award again.
Fortunately, Ford, 83, didn't seem to care, as he blew his buddy a kiss while still in the crowd.
Once he got up to accept his award, the Indiana Jones actor and Harrelson hugged and exchanged a few words for a moment with smiles spread across their faces.
Ford's speech went over much better, as he had the audience cracking up when he made a few jokes about his age.
Harrison Ford Joked About His Age in Acceptance Speech
"I am in a room of actors, many of who are here because they have been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work. Well, I am here to receive a prize for being alive," Ford quipped. "It’s a little weird to get a Lifetime Achievement Award at the half point of my career. It’s a little early, isn’t it?"
"I'm indeed a lucky guy, lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it, and I don't take that for granted," Ford concluded at the end of his address. "I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinary, beautiful wife, Calista [Flockhart], and my family."