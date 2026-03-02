or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Woody Harrelson
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Woody Harrelson 'Became Self-Conscious and Uncomfortable' When His Jokes Bombed at 2026 Actor Awards, Body Language Expert Claims

Photo of Woody Harrelson at the 2026 Actor Awards
Source: @netflix/x

Woody Harrelson gave a speech to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Harrison Ford.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Though the star-studded crowd looked enamored with Harrison Ford when he made an emotional speech to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards, his pal Woody Harrelson looked "uncomfortable" while introducing him, body language expert and SAG-AFTRA member Dr. Lillian Glass exclusively dished to OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Woody Harrelson's Jokes Bombed

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Woody Harrelson 'became self-conscious' when he realized his jokes were bombing, a body language expert shared.
Source: @netflix/x

Woody Harrelson 'became self-conscious' when he realized his jokes were bombing, a body language expert shared.

Harrelson's remarks on Sunday, March 1, began with him joking that the room would be filled with "losers" by the end of the night, which failed to prompt any laughs from the crowd, leading him to say, "That didn’t go quite as [planned] … anyway…"

"People sometimes complain about actors getting awards. Isn’t the life we’ve been awarded enough? But in truth, 80 percent of you will get lessons in humility this evening," the 64-year-old declared, which was met with silence.

"OK, that’s what I expected," he admitted of the audience's disapproval.

Article continues below advertisement

Woody Harrelson Became 'Visibly Self-Conscious'

Source: @deadline/x

Woody Harrelson called out the 'tough' crowd when his jokes weren't met with laughter.

"It was clear that being a presenter was not Woody Harrelson's forte," Dr. Glass noted on behalf of Casino.org US. "Harrelson became visibly self-conscious and uncomfortable, as indicated by his fidgeting and rocking back and forth as he spoke, especially when he realized he was bombing with his jokes and introduction of Harrison Ford."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Woody Harrelson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Harrison Ford appreciated his friends' words despite the uncomfortable situation.
Source: @netflix/x

Harrison Ford appreciated his friends' words despite the uncomfortable situation.

By the end of his speech, he managed to get a few laughs, which he responded to by expressing, "Thanks for warming up a little."

"He confronted the audience several times, accusing them of being 'a tough f------ crowd.' There was nervous laughter by the audience as he said this," the expert added.

Dr. Glass pointed out that the only time "genuine laughter" was heard from the crowd was when the Hunger Games alum told them to never ask him to present an award again.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The 'Air Force One' actor joked he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for 'being alive.'
Source: @netflix/x

The 'Air Force One' actor joked he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for 'being alive.'

Fortunately, Ford, 83, didn't seem to care, as he blew his buddy a kiss while still in the crowd.

Once he got up to accept his award, the Indiana Jones actor and Harrelson hugged and exchanged a few words for a moment with smiles spread across their faces.

Ford's speech went over much better, as he had the audience cracking up when he made a few jokes about his age.

Article continues below advertisement

Harrison Ford Joked About His Age in Acceptance Speech

Photo of Harrison Ford attended the 2026 Actor Awards with wife Calista Flockhart.
Source: mega

Harrison Ford attended the 2026 Actor Awards with wife Calista Flockhart.

"I am in a room of actors, many of who are here because they have been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work. Well, I am here to receive a prize for being alive," Ford quipped. "It’s a little weird to get a Lifetime Achievement Award at the half point of my career. It’s a little early, isn’t it?"

"I'm indeed a lucky guy, lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it, and I don't take that for granted," Ford concluded at the end of his address. "I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinary, beautiful wife, Calista [Flockhart], and my family."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.