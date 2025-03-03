or
BREAKING NEWS
PHOTOS

Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2025 Oscars: Photos

Composite photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Edvin Ryding.
Source: MEGA

See all of the celebrities who missed the mark at the 2025 Oscars.

By:

March 2 2025, Updated 7:19 p.m. ET

Major fashion crimes are being committed at the 2025 Oscars.

As celebrities walked the red carpet at the Sunday, March 2, awards show, many showed up rocking extremely outrageous looks.

From Whoopi Goldberg to Storm Reid, see who missed the style mark.

Whoopi Goldberg

worst dressed celebrities oscars photos
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg's shiny blue floor-length gown may have tried to mimic a princess-like look, but the execution was the opposite of a fairytale.

Omar Apollo

worst dressed celebrities oscars photos
Source: MEGA
The Oscars

Omar Apollo wore a veil over his eyes paired with a scarf tucked into a polka-dotted shirt covered by a blazer.

Storm Reid

worst dressed celebrities oscars photos
Source: MEGA

Euphoria star Storm Reid went a little too bold in a red cape and mini-dress combo as she posed for photographers.

More to come...

