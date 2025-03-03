Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2025 Oscars: Photos
Major fashion crimes are being committed at the 2025 Oscars.
As celebrities walked the red carpet at the Sunday, March 2, awards show, many showed up rocking extremely outrageous looks.
From Whoopi Goldberg to Storm Reid, see who missed the style mark.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg's shiny blue floor-length gown may have tried to mimic a princess-like look, but the execution was the opposite of a fairytale.
Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo wore a veil over his eyes paired with a scarf tucked into a polka-dotted shirt covered by a blazer.
Storm Reid
Euphoria star Storm Reid went a little too bold in a red cape and mini-dress combo as she posed for photographers.
More to come...