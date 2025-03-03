Miley Cyrus Fans Question Singer's Bleached Eyebrow Look at 2025 Oscars: Photos
Miley Cyrus shocked fans when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars with bleached eyebrows.
The 32-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a black Alexander McQueen dress — though social media users had mixed reactions about her statement-making glam.
Cyrus' barely-there eyebrows certainly caught the most attention, though her hair — styled by Bob Recine — also turned heads with its dramatic side part and voluminous curls.
The "Party in the U.S.A." singer had an additional accessory on her arm at the Oscars: her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.
Cyrus' man — whom she was first linked romantically to in December 2021 — matched The Last Song actress in a black tuxedo and sunglasses.
After seeing her red carpet look, both fans and haters flocked to social media to share their thoughts.
"I miss her eyebrows already," one person confessed on X (formerly named Twitter), as another troll harshly snubbed: "She looks like a skeleton with fake skin and no eyebrows."
"I regret ever saying bad things about Miley's hair because her bleaching her brows was the worst move she’s ever made," a third critic complained, while a fourth hater said: "I'm sorry I love Miley but this look and eyebrows are not it."
Meanwhile, a fan declared, "she looks stunning," as another admirer added, "Miley always brings it!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A third supporter noted, "You can drag Miley Cyrus as long as you want but it is really difficult to look this good with blanched eyebrows."
"I loved Miley Cyrus' outfit and makeup at the Oscars. Although I feel that with bleached eyebrows and nude lips, the focus would have been entirely on her eyes, and a nice eyeliner would have complemented it! But I know she has a concept in process," a fourth fan explained.
The "Flowers" singer is a presenter at this year's Academy Awards, though her fans thought the original song she wrote for The Last Showgirl deserved a nomination.
During a chat with The Last Showgirl star Pamela Anderson in promotion of the 2024 film, Cyrus opened up about how the track ended up becoming a personal project for her.
"Ever since I was little, it was only Pam when people would ask me what I wanted to be when I grow up, I would say you," the Disney Channel alum admitted. "And the whole thing. The tattoos, the hair, all of it. That’s all I wanted to do — I wanted to be a showgirl."
"Funnily enough, when I look back, all the mistakes, anything I was unsure of or I didn’t understand, I am so proud of every moment and now every stage of my life. I would not go back and change anything. Except a couple things I was wearing!" Cyrus quipped.