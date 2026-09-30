Wynonna Judd Misses Estranged Daughter Grace Kelley 'Desperately' Amid Her Prison Sentence: 'I Want Her to Find Healing'

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Wynonna Judd misses her estranged daughter. The star recently opened up about Grace Kelley, 30, who has battled addiction for several years and is currently serving a 15-month jail sentence for driving with a suspended or revoked license. "I miss her desperately," the 62-year-old revealed in a new interview, noting she hopes Kelley will "find healing” and “quit blaming [her]."

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Source: MEGA Grace Kelley is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence.

Judd hasn't spoken to Kelley in over a year, although she is raising her young daughter, Kaliyah, 4, with her third husband, Cactus Moser. "She’s 30. There comes a point when you can’t blame anymore. You have to take a look at yourself," she told People. Around the same time that Judd cut ties with her only daughter, Kelley accused Judd's second husband, D.R. Roach, of molesting her. Kelley further alleged that her mother made her go to therapy with him as a child. Judd filed for divorce from Roach in 2007 after he was charged with sexual battery of a minor.

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Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd is raising Grace Kelley's young daughter.

Judd now says she "knows very little" about her daughter and was shocked to learn, like the rest of the world, that she was pregnant. Kelley filed documents to leave prison to give birth to her second child in July, but the request was denied. The troubled mom has had several run-ins with the law over the last several years, including being arrested for possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and lewd conduct. Judd's first album in a decade, The Hard Truth, touches on her tumultuous relationship with her estranged daughter for the first time. "I feel like this is the most honest and vulnerable I’ve ever been," she said of the project, which she wrote alongside Moser, whom she married in 2012.

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Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd processed her relationship with Naomi Judd in new music.

"It’s there for everyone to hear. So there are some days I think, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’" she confessed. "And then other days I think, ‘There comes a point in your life when you are ready to tell your testimony.'" She referred to the process of writing about not only her relationship with Kelley, but also her late mother, Naomi Judd, as "cathartic." Naomi passed away after taking her own life in 2022. For much of her life, Wynonna was her mother's musical partner and collaborator, though they often butted heads as they performed as The Judds.

Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd reflected on her relationship with her mother.