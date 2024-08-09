Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested Again for Attempting to Evade a Police Officer
Grace Kelley is in hot water — again.
Wynonna Judd’s daughter, 28, was recently arrested on three misdemeanor counts for attempting to evade a police officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license and using motorcycle equipment improperly.
The troubled offspring was booked in Carroll County Jail in Georgia on August 3 and was released on a $2,750 bond.
As OK! previously reported, Kelley is no stranger to getting in trouble with the law, as she was caught exposing her body on a highway in Alabama in April.
The daughter of Judd and her first husband, Arch Kelley III, was taken into custody at the Elmore County Jail on April 5 and charged with indecent exposure.
Despite her bond being $1,000, Grace appeared to have stayed in jail for several days, as she was reportedly still behind bars on April 9.
At the time, a source dished that the famous country singer was "very distraught" about her child’s arrest and has been "working so hard to reestablish her relationship with Grace" in recent months.
"She feels like there is nothing she can do anymore and she powerless," the insider shared. "Whenever Grace gets back on track, she falls right off track again and it is a pattern that has no end."
It was later revealed that Grace was not bailed out of jail until 12 days after the arrest and was additionally charged with soliciting prostitution.
The famous redhead’s daughter’s court date was then pushed from April 11 to April 25, and her bond was increased to $2,500.
On April 13, Grace was interviewed by The New York Post, in which she denied her charges.
“I gave them all my information,” she shared. “I was like, ‘I’m not doing anything wrong. I don’t have any drugs on me.’”
Despite reports Grace allegedly had a sign which read, “ride for a ride,” she claimed it “honestly” read, “help me with my ride.”
The brunette then revealed that her mother had supposedly “blocked my number.”
“My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it,” Grace said. “I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s---.”
