Wynonna Judd Reveals Last Words She Told Mom Naomi After Country Icon's Death by Suicide

"I went to her house, and she died there, but we followed the ambulance anyway to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. And I walked into the room and I held her in my arms and I kissed her on the forehead, shut her eyes and said, 'I love you mom,'" the 59-year-old sorrowfully detailed, as she was presented with the Country Champion Award in Nashville, Tenn.

Explaining what she did moments after the heartbreaking loss of Naomi, Wynonna continued: "And I walked out of that room, went home, got up the next morning and showed up at the Country Music Hall of Fame to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. You know why? Because that’s how much we love music regardless of what has happened to me and who I show up and I show out."