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Wynonna Judd Says Imprisoned Daughter's Child Has 'Filled My Heart With Peace' Following Mom Naomi's Death

Split photo of Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd found comfort with her granddaughter Kaliyah after her mother Naomi's death.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:46 a.m. ET

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Wynonna Judd is finding comfort with her darling granddaughter.

As the 62-year-old singer recently emphasized on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, her imprisoned daughter's child, Kaliyah, has filled her heart with love after her mother Naomi Judd's death by suicide.

Wynonna said, "I have a granddaughter I am raising, and she has filled my heart with such peace and joy. She is my babygirl."

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Wynonna Judd's Mom Passed Away By Suicide

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Image of Wynonna Judd's mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide at the age of 76 after a long struggle with mental illness.
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd's mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide at the age of 76 after a long struggle with mental illness.

Back in 2022, Wynonna's mother, Naomi, died by suicide at the age of 76 after a long struggle with mental illness. A longtime advocate for mental wellness, Naomi was also open about her own mental health struggles.

Talking about how she got over the heartbreak of losing her mother, Wynonna explained, "I have a mentor that said, 'Deep breaths and just do the next right thing. Brush your teeth, have a meal, take a nap,' and I did the work. I worked really hard with people. I reached out."

"If I could help one person not commit suicide, I have done my part, because there is another way. Choose life. And that's sort of what I did," she continued.

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Wynonna's Daughter is in Jail Too

Image of Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, has also experienced long-term struggles with addiction and legal troubles.
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, has also experienced long-term struggles with addiction and legal troubles.

But that's not the only tragedy Wynonna had to face.

While Naomi passed away just a few weeks before Kaliyah was born, Wynonna's daughter, Grace Kelley, has also experienced long-term struggles with addiction and legal troubles.

Grace was recently serving a 15-month prison sentence at the Rockingham County Jail in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

She had been serving the sentence since June 18, after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license following an October 2025 arrest.

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Image of Naomi Judd said her granddaughter Kaliyah has filled her heart with peace after her mother Naomi Judd's death by suicide.
Source: MEGA

Naomi Judd said her granddaughter Kaliyah has filled her heart with peace after her mother Naomi Judd's death by suicide.

Though she is estranged from the country singer, Wynonna has custody of Kaliyah, her older child, whom she is currently taking care of.

Reflecting on Grace's imprisonment, Wynonna said, "It's heartbreaking. I miss her terribly. Grace is my sweetie."

In a January 2025 interview with Today with Jenna & Friends, she also opened up about raising her granddaughter.

She said at the time, per People, “This past year, I’ve learned so much about myself, and now that I’m with my grandbaby 24/7, I’m learning that there is life after death.”

Wynonna Reflected on Taking Care of Her Granddaughter

Image of Wynonna Judd talked about her experience of raising Kaliyah.
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd talked about her experience of raising Kaliyah.

She said, "I am raising a kid who plays, and I feel like parents don't have the time when they are raising their kids. They are working and distracted. I can now be fully present with Kaliyah."

"We play in a way that just fills my heart with joy, and it allows me to fly to New York and be on national television. Then I go back to the farm, and we have 30 animals, and we play," she explained.

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